Dollar Ends Busy Week with Rate Boost, Could Its Safe Haven Appeal Kick In?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
EURUSD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
2023-02-03 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump in the Face of Fed, ECB and BoE Hikes. Lower WTI?
2023-02-03 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
Dow Conspicuously Lags S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Dollar Rebounds Ahead of NFPs
2023-02-02 23:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on the Precipice
2023-02-03 09:00:51
Gold Prices (XAU) Retreat from Recent High, Silver (XAG) Follows Suit
2023-02-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-02-02 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
More View More
Dollar Ends Busy Week with Rate Boost, Could Its Safe Haven Appeal Kick In?

Dollar Ends Busy Week with Rate Boost, Could Its Safe Haven Appeal Kick In?

John Kicklighter, Contributor

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast Talking Points:

  • Though the Fed hiked its benchmark rate 25bps this past week and spoke for further moves ahead, the market didn’t seem to believe until after the big NFPs number
  • Market-based rate forecasts are now pricing in a peak rate of 5.00-5.25 percent in-line with the Fed’s view…but there are still projections of cuts in 2H
  • With EURUSD and USDJPY tentatively stepping into trend reversals, the Dollar’s ‘safe haven’ role is the most potent catalyst to watch going forward

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by John Kicklighter
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecast for the US Dollar: Bullish

The US Dollar managed to finally generate significant volatility this past week, breaking a long stretch of indecision that formed statistically-extreme congestion. The question now is whether the jolt was enough to restore some trend to the currency. For that to be the case, the market will need to tap into one or more of the waylaid systemic themes behind the benchmark. We saw the monetary policy function stirred this past week between the FOMC’s rate hike and a run of strong economic data that was led by the big beat in nonfarm payrolls (NFPs). There is a market discount to the central bank’s own monetary policy forecast, so there is potential for this channel to facilitate some lift for the Dollar. That said, if there were a singular outlet of greatest potential for momentum (in either direction), it would be the possibility of a sharp ‘risk aversion’ recharging the safe haven function of the Greenback. From a technical perspective, the DXY Dollar Index still maintains a broader four-month downtrend from its multi-decade high. There is a larger channel and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) above that could challenge intent, but the today charge through Friday certainly has the FX market’s attention.

Chart of DXY Dollar Index with 50 and 100-Day SMAs, 11-Day Historical Range(Daily)

image1.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Plotting the aforementioned, systemically-important fundamental themes over the benchmark currency; there was some support through both the rate forecast and ‘risk’ venues. However, I would ascribe much of the Dollar’s charge through the end of this past week to the bounce in market-based risk forecasts. With a bounce in the implied rate from Fed Funds futures and a rise in 2-year Treasury yields, it would seem that the market’s insistence that the US central bank will not be able to hit its own forecast for a terminal rate (5.125 percent according to the SEP) has wavered. While the 25 basis point rate hike and Chairman Powell’s rhetoric after the policy meeting this past week would have registered as capable of fostering this view, it was more likely the significant beat in NFPs (a net 517,000 increase beating forecast by 332,000) and the ISM service sector report (jumping to 55.2) that forced the market to curb its push against the Fed’s credibility. The market has ‘made hay’ by discounting the central bank’s forecast for the past months, but that is not a convergence in views that is likely to move fast nor far. If there is a strong follow through in the week ahead, it is likely to come through the Dollar’s safety function – something that can be appreciated through the correlation to the VIX and recognition as to the general position of that index.

Chart of DXY Dollar Index Overlaid with the VIX Volatility Index (Daily)

image2.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For Dollar-based crosses of interest, EURUSD is one of the top for me. It is the most liquid currency cross in the world and thereby a distinct reflection of the benchmark currency. More than that, it speaks to the fundamental themes that we are monitoring. The safe haven / volatility correlation is certainly registered here (inverted as the Dollar is the second currency), but this pair has more interest rate speculation consideration than most. Looking across the spectrum of rhetoric and unofficial projections for monetary policy trends, many of the major players have signaled that they are closing in on the end of their tightening cycles for the time being. The BOC made it explicit, the BOE was all-but announcing its intent while the RBA and RBNZ have similarly backed off – all seen in swaps projections. The outlier is the ECB which hiked 50bps this past week and indicated that at least another move of that same magnitude were ahead. The European central bank is behind the curve and playing catch up. That would normally suggest that there is more Euro potential ahead in the ambiguity of the terminal rate, and yet EURUSD has still edged the floor of its rising trend through week’s end.

Chart of EURUSD with 50 and 100-Day SMAs, 2-Day Rate of Change (Daily)

image3.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

For USDJPY, the disparity between the market and Fed view on interest rate projections will still play a role. Here, the Bank of Japan is not really adding much to the forecast given their reticence to follow up on December’s surprise expansion of its 10-year JGB band. That said, the plateau in US rates draws significant scrutiny relative to the pair’s slide. That said, ‘risk appetite’ is a far more provocative possibility here. While the Yen is often treated as a haven currency, its role is more appropriately as a ‘funding currency’ in carry trade that is unwound when sentiment declines. Yet, USDJPY has already unwound half of its advance between 2021 and 2022 and this happened as risk appetite was on the rise in traditional assets like equities. The safe haven in this pair is likely to be the Dollar – and the correlation to the VIX reinforces that perspective. If risk appetite is steady in the week ahead, it will likely happen at a crawl. Alternatively, if sentiment falters, it is more likely to unfold more aggressively. That imbalance of possibility and potential in scenarios is interesting.

Chart of USDJPY with 50 and 100-Day SMAs, Spot to 20-Day Differential Index (Daily)

image4.png

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

Finally, taking a look at the scheduled docket to see what event risk could reasonably be expected to stir the discussion around either or both of these themes, we find an exceptionally quiet outlook. With perhaps the exception of the University of Michigan consumer confidence survey on Friday, there aren’t any listings here that I would say carry a high probability of changing the perspective of the masses. That may frustrate some fundamental traders, but I consider it a boon. When there is an overabundance of event risk (like last week) it can turn volatility erratic and actually prevent the development of a clear view. Now, we can see sentiment around theme and market develop more organically, and perhaps garner some real traction.

Top US and Global Macro Event Risk Next Week

image5.png

Calendar Created by John Kicklighter

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 INDEX Technical Outlook: How Much More Upside?
S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 INDEX Technical Outlook: How Much More Upside?
2023-02-04 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Momentum Turns Wearisome in Muted Range
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Momentum Turns Wearisome in Muted Range
2023-02-04 15:00:40
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Dominates Ahead of RBA
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Dominates Ahead of RBA
2023-02-04 10:00:00
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE Expects the UK to Narrowly Avoid a Recession
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE Expects the UK to Narrowly Avoid a Recession
2023-02-04 04:00:14
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bearish