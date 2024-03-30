 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Q2 – USD Remains Supported
2024-03-30 11:00:30
Euro Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2024-03-28 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q2 Outlook – OPEC’s Cuts Will Keep Prices Underpinned
2024-03-30 14:30:00
Crude Oil Q2 Technical Forecast - WTI and Brent. What Looms Ahead?
2024-03-29 14:00:10
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q2 Fundamental Outlook: AI Euphoria, US Election and the Fed to Drive US Stocks
2024-03-29 10:30:25
Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise
2024-03-28 11:30:17
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Q2 Technical Forecast: Key Resistance in Focus as Markets Get Stretched
2024-03-29 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Q2 – USD Remains Supported
2024-03-30 11:00:30
British Pound Q2 Technical Outlook - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY Technical Outlooks
2024-03-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 21h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Q2 – USD Remains Supported
2024-03-30 11:00:30
Japanese Yen Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Brighter Days Ahead, Catalysts to Watch
2024-03-30 04:00:00
More View More
Crude Oil Q2 Outlook – OPEC’s Cuts Will Keep Prices Underpinned

Crude Oil Q2 Outlook – OPEC’s Cuts Will Keep Prices Underpinned

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Crude Oil Q2 Fundamental Outlook

Crude oil prices may continue to rise 2024’s second quarter but they remain subject to the considerable near-term uncertainty that dogged them as the year got under way.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (the so-called ‘OPEC +’ grouping) have agreed to extend their production cuts of 2.2 million Barrels Per Day. Saudi Arabia is of course the groups’ serious muscle. Its voluntary one million BPD share of the reductions is set to be in place through to the end of June.

These cuts are perhaps the primary reason why oil prices have risen this year. Keeping them in place will offer the market plenty of underlying support. OPEC is no longer quite the arbiter it was, however, and supply from outside the cartel will inevitably blunt the effect of production cuts within it. That said US oil production hit a record in December 2023. It may well have nowhere to go but down from there, at least in the near-term. That prospect may embolden OPEC to stick with production cuts, knowing that they’ll be that much more effective.

Having a thorough understanding of the fundamentals impacting US equities in Q2, why not see what the technical setup suggests by downloading the full Q2 forecast?

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Demand Picture Looks More Hopeful

Oil prices retreated from 2022’s highs as the Covid pandemic, rising inflation and higher interest rates added up to a well-supplied market meeting highly uncertain demand.

This year perhaps promises some better balance. Overall petroleum demand is expected to rise, even if the market’s key players can’t agree on the likely extent of this. OPEC thinks it’ll be 2.25 million BPD this year, while the International Energy Agency forecasts a much more restrained 1.1 million. That’s a significant difference of view.

There are also signs that Chinese demand is getting back to pre-pandemic levels. In the western industrial economies, inflation’s grip is relaxing and there’s broad central banking consensus that interest rates have peaked. Falling rates and cheaper credit ought also to be good news for energy demand.

Caution is warranted, however. Conflict in Ukraine and Gaza will continue to hit the energy market via any number of channels. Russia remains under Western sanction and Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure appear to be increasing. JP Morgan has reportedly said that attacks have taken 900,000 BPD of Russian refining capacity offline and could add as much as $4/barrel of risk premium to the global market.

Yemeni rebels continue to strike Western shipping, supposedly in support of the Palestinian cause.

The fight against inflation may also take longer than markets currently expect, keeping interest rates higher for longer. The Federal Reserve still thinks borrowing costs will be markedly lower by year end, but it will be the hard inflation data which ultimately decide this.

The fundamental outlook for crude prices may remain modestly bullish, but the path higher is likely to be an uneven one.

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Silver Q2 Technical Forecast: Key Resistance in Focus as Markets Get Stretched
Gold, Silver Q2 Technical Forecast: Key Resistance in Focus as Markets Get Stretched
2024-03-29 21:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip Again As US Inventories Increase, OPEC Meet Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Slip Again As US Inventories Increase, OPEC Meet Eyed
2024-03-27 13:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
2024-03-25 15:00:42
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude