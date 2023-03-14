 Skip to Content
EUR/USD Prints Fresh 1-Month High Before Surrendering the 1.07 Handle
2023-03-13 09:33:10
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame
2023-03-14 03:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Mixed Reaction to SVB Collapse Speaks to Strong Fed Pivot Bets
2023-03-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Recession Woes, CPI, ECB
2023-03-12 15:00:00
Gold Price Surges as US Dollar is Eroded by SVB Collapse Ahead of US CPI
2023-03-14 01:00:00
XAU/USD Price Outlook: SVB Collapse Drives Demand for Safe-Haven Gold
2023-03-13 13:00:34
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
US Dollar Hits a One-Month Low as Bond Yields Slump; Gold, Yen Remain Bid
2023-03-13 11:00:36
US Dollar Slides as SVB Repercussions Stalled by the Fed and the Treasury Department
2023-03-13 01:00:00
Crude Oil Faces Perfect Storm if US Inflation Pours Gasoline on Uncertainty Flame

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Crude Oil, WTI, Fed Pivot Bets, CPI Report - Talking Points:

  • Crude oil extends losses during Tuesday Asia-Pacific trading session
  • Market uncertainty may be pushed further with traders eyeing US CPI
  • Another sticker print could reinvigorate hawkish Fed policy estimates
WTI crude oil prices fell 2.55% on Monday as market volatility remained elevated in the fallout of last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Since last Wednesday, the commodity is down about 3.3%.

Sentiment-linked crude oil was and may continue to remain vulnerable in the coming days/weeks/months as traders assess the likelihood of the United States economy entering a recession. Despite steps taken by the government to shore up confidence in the banking system, investors punished regional bank stocks on Monday.

However, a closer glance reveals that the market reaction on Monday seems to place much more emphasis on expectations of a Federal Reserve pivot than worries about a recession (for now). In fact, traders have priced in about 150 basis points in rate cuts by the Fall of this year. In response, the haven-linked US Dollar sank, and traders piled into tech stocks. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed the Dow Jones.

During Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, sentiment woes continued deteriorating crude oil prices, with WTI falling almost 1.25% by 3 GMT.

Over the remaining 24 hours, market uncertainty could be pushed further. All eyes are on the 12:30 GMT US CPI report. In February, inflation is seen slowing further to 6.0% y/y from 6.4%. As a reminder, January’s print was stickier than anticipated. Another surprisingly strong print could bring back Fed rate hike expectations, placing crude oil at risk.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

On the daily chart, crude oil is fast approaching the floor of a Bearish Rectangle chart formation. The price seems to be around 72.27. However, immediately below is the December low at 70.10 – 71.13. Confirming a breakout under the latter exposes lows from May 2021.

Chart Created Using TradingView

Crude Oil Sentiment Analysis - Bearish

Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to be a contrarian indicator, about 82.78% of retail traders are net-long crude oil. Since most of them are biased to the upside, this hints that prices may continue falling. Meanwhile, upside exposure increased by 9.56% and 30.63%, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall positioning and recent changes in exposure offers a stronger bearish bias.

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

