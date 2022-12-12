 Skip to Content
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-12 16:30:00
2022-12-12 16:30:00
Euro Dips as the US Dollar Firms Post PPI and Ahead of CPI. Will EUR/USD Break Higher?
2022-12-12 04:30:00
2022-12-12 04:30:00
Euro Dips as the US Dollar Firms Post PPI and Ahead of CPI. Will EUR/USD Break Higher?
2022-12-12 04:30:00
2022-12-12 04:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Overcome by Recessionary Pressures Despite Several Fundamental Tailwinds
2022-12-09 10:58:47
2022-12-09 10:58:47
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Outlook: Equities Cautious Ahead of US CPI
2022-12-12 15:00:00
2022-12-12 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
2022-12-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – All Eyes on the Federal Reserve for Guidance
2022-12-12 09:30:13
2022-12-12 09:30:13
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2022-12-11 16:00:00
2022-12-11 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-12 16:30:00
2022-12-12 16:30:00
GBP Breaking News: Pound Undeterred by UK GDP Beat Due to Strike Action
2022-12-12 07:32:38
2022-12-12 07:32:38
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-12 16:30:00
2022-12-12 16:30:00
USD/JPY Rangebound with US Data Likely to Provide Near-Term Direction
2022-12-12 12:36:37
2022-12-12 12:36:37
Silver Support Bounce into Fibonacci Resistance, Seven-Month-Highs

Silver Support Bounce into Fibonacci Resistance, Seven-Month-Highs

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Silver Talking Points:

Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Silver prices set a fresh seven-month-high on Friday, finding resistance at a key Fibonacci level that plots at the price of 23.88. This is the 50% mark of the 2020-2022 sell-off and there’s also some prior price action reference, as this same level had helped to set a swing low a couple of years ago.

I had looked into Silver prices last week, highlighting a long-term zone of support that ended up helping to carve out last week’s lows. This runs from the 21.73 area up to around 22.35, and this was an area of support through 2021 trade until coming in as resistance in May and then again in November, just before prices staged a breakout to the fresh seven-month-highs that printed last week.

Silver Weekly Price Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Silver on Tradingview

From the daily, we can see that support pullback that showed up last week, with the lows carving out around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the same major move from which the 50% marker set the highs. There’s some additional reference here, as well, taken from the Fibonacci retracement covering the 2022 major move, from the high set in March down the same September low that was helping to set the prior retracement.

This highlights another level of resistance that’s at-play, taken from around 23.64 and collectively, with the 23.88 level, this creates a resistance zone that buyers will have to contend with if the breakout is to continue. But, a recent higher-high combined with last week’s higher-low keeps the door open for bulls.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Silver Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Silver on Tradingview

Silver Shorter-Term

Silver carries bullish potential given the recent higher-high to go along with a higher-low, but the big question is where that next higher-low might appear.

Last week’s swing-low is at 22.19, so buyers will need to step-in to offer support above that price. From recent price action, there’s some potential for such around the 23 handle, running up to around 23.14 which was last Friday’s swing-low just before the push up to Fibonacci resistance.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

Silver Four-Hour Chart

image3.png

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Silver on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist, DailyFX.com & Head of DailyFX Education

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

