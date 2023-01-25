Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Hesitant as Bullish Momentum Fades

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers
2023-01-25 12:00:05
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
WTI Oil Advances to the 100-Day MA; Breakout or Retracement Imminent?
2023-01-23 13:07:17
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Microsoft Shares Surge After Hours on Mixed Earnings – A Dow Recharge Tomorrow?
2023-01-24 21:15:48
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2023-01-23 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Holds the High Ground as US Dollar Languishes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-25 04:30:00
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Relief Rally Buoyed by Dollar Weakness
2023-01-24 13:30:23
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower
2023-01-24 10:38:18
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Steadies on PMI Data and Markets Assess Risks. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-24 06:00:00
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?
2023-01-23 06:00:00
More View More
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Hesitant as Bullish Momentum Fades

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Hesitant as Bullish Momentum Fades

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook:

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin prices are currently trading over 36% higher for the month of Jan, buoyed by renewed optimism surrounding the speculative asset. As fears of FTX contagion and higher interest rates subside, the sharp rebound in BTC/USD drove prices higher before stabilizing above $22,000.

Although recession fears and monetary policy remain at the forefront of risk sentiment, technical levels have assisted in driving the recovery.

On the weekly chart below, the strong rebound that has lifted Bitcoin to levels last tested in September last year has driven the CCI (commodity channel index) into overbought territory. With the current weekly candle showing little movement, the potential formation of a doji candle around $22,781 suggests that bulls may be losing steam.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

After reaching a high of $23,362 early last week, a slowdown in bullish momentum drove prices back towards the September high of $22,781. With support at prior resistance, a break in either direction could help determine Bitcoin’s next big move.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Although prices currently remain above both the 50 and 200-day MA (moving average), the daily chart below highlights the way in which the $22,871 handle has restricted gains. Meanwhile, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the August - November 2022 move has formed an additional barrier of resistance around $23,129.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For bullish continuation to be possible, a clear break of the above-mentioned levels of resistance could reignite bullish momentum, driving BTC towards the August high at $25,212.

However, if bears exert pressure and force prices lower, an increase in selling pressure below $21,500 could bring the December 2017 high back into play at $19,666.

Bitcoin Price Levels Ahead

SupportResistance
21,473 (November high)22,781 (September high)
20,500 (Psychological Resistance)24,739 (200-week MA)
19,666 (2017 High)25,212 (August High)

Bitcoin Further Reading:

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Flirts with $21000 While ETH/USD Dips Below $1600.
Bitcoin (BTC) Flirts with $21000 While ETH/USD Dips Below $1600.
2023-01-20 15:00:39
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Bullish Breakout Drives Crypto Recovery
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Bullish Breakout Drives Crypto Recovery
2023-01-16 15:30:49
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Running Into Resistance, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outperforms
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Running Into Resistance, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outperforms
2023-01-09 13:31:12
Sam Bankman-Fried Indictment Overshadowed by US CPI as BTC/USD Gains
Sam Bankman-Fried Indictment Overshadowed by US CPI as BTC/USD Gains
2022-12-13 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023