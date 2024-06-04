 Skip to Content
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Technical Outlooks

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Technical Outlooks

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) - Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • BTC/USD - A break above short-term resistance may lead to a longer-term move higher.
  • Ethereum – The technical setup is looking increasingly positive.
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin has been treading water for the last three weeks with little to suggest either a move higher or lower. The daily BTC/USD chart looks positive with all three simple moving averages in a bullish set-up and supporting a move higher, with a short-term series of higher lows and higher highs since the start of May adding to positive momentum. A break and open above $70k should quickly see $72k tested, leaving the ATH at $73,778 vulnerable. With demand from a range of global spot Bitcoin ETFs outpacing post-halving new Bitcoin supply, the medium-to-longer outlook for Bitcoin looks constructive.

Bitcoin Halving – What Does It Mean?

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Recent SEC approval for a range of spot Ethereum ETFs has seen the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap perform strongly since late May. The near 20% bullish candle on May 20th, and the subsequent period of consolidation, is setting up a rough bullish flag pennant, again pointing to higher prices. The March 12th high at $4,095 should be tested when the May 27th high at $3,974 is broken, leaving the November 2021 ATH at $4,860 the longer-term target.

Pennant Patterns: Trading Bearish and Bullish Pennants

Ethereum Daily Price Chart

image2.png
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

All charts via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin and Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

