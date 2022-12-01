 Skip to Content
Bitcoin Prices Humbled by Resistance – BTC/USD Slips Below $17000.

Bitcoin Prices Humbled by Resistance – BTC/USD Slips Below $17000.

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis:

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Prices Slide From Psychological Resistance After a Temporary Retest of $17250

Bitcoin prices are trading in another big zone of technical support and resistance that has formed between Fibonacci levels from the 2017 – 2018 move. With the 23.6% retracement providing support around $15761, the 14.4% fib holds as resistance at $17283.

As the weekly chart below demonstrates the volatile price action that has contributed to both historic and recent moves, a bounce off $15479 has helped ease bearish momentum.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
What is a range in technical analysis?
Get My Guide

While BTC/USD looks to end the week on a positive note, a move above the 20-day MA (moving average) at $16540 has helped support slightly higher prices. As a series of doji candles represents indecision around this zone, a hold above the $17000 psychological handle is necessary to drive bullish momentum. As the current daily high rests at $17250, further upside could see the next barrier of resistance at the December 2020 low of $17569.58.

Visit DailyFX Education to Learn How to Determine a Bull or Bear Market

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, given the vulnerability of the industry to potential FTX contagion, a retest of $16000 and a move below $15479 could pave the way for bearish continuation potential towards the June 2019 high of $13880.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

