News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-08-16 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, FOMC Minutes, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Hike?
2021-08-16 13:00:00
News
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2021-08-14 22:00:00
News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.11% FTSE 100: 0.06% France 40: 0.05% Wall Street: -0.20% US 500: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ccjfmXRzQY
  • NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a defined range as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Ke89bZbSU7 https://t.co/Zn1UdotyjM
  • You're absolutely right. Powell event on Tuesday, not today. My apologies. Here's the link: https://t.co/bl95R0lrIR https://t.co/jZfKa9l7Vd
  • Nasdaq 100 filling in the range $NQ https://t.co/lbzteWykcW
  • OPEC+ sources saying there is no need to release more oil beyond what is already planned #OOTT $CL_F $USO
  • Cardano (ADA/USD) breakout continued through the weekend. Now holding above 2.00 as prices pullback current resistance: 2.25, fresh two-month-high. 2.45 is the big level ahead. Breach brings fresh ATHs #CardanoADA #CardanoCommunity https://t.co/6rFMID9mTg https://t.co/mID8Bj0Wrd
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Cz8KTYSX6B
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.36% US 500: -0.58% Germany 30: -0.66% France 40: -1.00% FTSE 100: -1.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lFxAbVOlAB
  • Fed Chairman Powell is due to speak at a town hall in 3 hours. The audience is meant supposed to be teachers, but the world will be watching for any subtle but important changes to monetary policy intent
  • DAX 30 sellers reject a consolidation above 16,000, breaking 5-day winning streak. Political tensions in Afghanistan and growth concerns cast a shadow over equities. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/GjbEzEz2cM https://t.co/xq6lJ1lFzZ
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Pullback Remains in Focus- Gold, Silver Look to Validate a Low- Bitcoin Breakout Vulnerable

The US Dollar Index marked an outside-day reversal off the July highs last week with DXY pulling back nearly 0.8% into the close. The index remains vulnerable but we’re on the lookout for possible inflection just lower into Fibonacci support IF reached. Growing geopolitical concerns regarding the fall of Afghanistan have had a limited impact on market sentiment into the open, but a decline in the 10yr Treasury Yield does threaten the broader equity advance here. Key rebounds last week in Gold and Silver have us looking to verify that a near-term low may be in place. For Bitcoin, we remain neutral here with the rally still looking vulnerable despite a breach of long-term resistance– battle lines are drawn. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold, Silver, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, US10Y, GBP/USD, Bitcoin and SPX.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - USD EUR CAD AUD NZD GBP

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-10 19:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
