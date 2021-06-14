News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Losing Steam Ahead of FOMC - Levels for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-06-14 14:45:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-14 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-14 12:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-14 02:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rolling Over Through Support
2021-06-14 12:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shakes Off Reopening Concerns, Focus on Inflation Data
2021-06-14 08:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Here Comes Taper Talk
2021-06-12 12:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Bulls Vulnerable into FOMC- Gold Plunges into Key Support– Oil Breakout Underway

The US Dollar has mounted a counter-offensive that takes the index back towards the monthly range highs. All eyes are on the Fed this week as inflationary concerns continue to take root – the focus will be on the accompanying quarterly projections on growth, inflation and employment. The USD Majors are poised heading into the release with range-bound conditions and low-volatility setting the stage for a larger breakout later this month. Stay nimble into the Fed rate decision & subsequent presser with Chairman Powell - expect volatility. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,US Treasuries Yields (US10Y), VIX,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold, USD/JPY, Crude Oil (WTI) & SPX. Join me on Wednesday morning for a Mid-Week Market Update to review these setups heading into the FOMC releases.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk - EUR, USD, AUD, NZD, GBP, JPY

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

