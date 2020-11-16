News & Analysis at your fingertips.

2020-11-16 16:00:00
2020-11-16 08:00:00
2020-11-16 16:00:00
2020-11-16 15:00:00
2020-11-16 13:30:00
2020-11-15 16:00:00
2020-11-16 16:00:00
2020-11-16 15:00:00
2020-11-16 16:00:00
2020-11-16 13:30:00
2020-11-16 16:00:00
2020-11-16 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil

2020-11-16 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Vaccine Headlines Buoy Market Sentiment – Gold Price Reversal Holding September Low

News of another Covid-19 vaccine with an efficacy rate of 95% has fueled another market rally with the SPX pressing back towards the monthly / record highs. The move has not manifested as much in FX with the US Dollar Index (DXY) still holding above critical multi-year trend support. Markets are poised with numerous USD Majors trading within well-defined formations at key levels and we’re looking for a reaction early in the week. A massive reversal in gold last week keeps the bulls on notice as price holds just above the September lows into the open. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, BTC/USD, USD/CAD, Crude Oil (WTI), USD/JPY and SPX.

For a complete breakdown of Michael's trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - USD, EUR, AUD, GBP, JPY

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

