We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-24 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD & Treasury Yields Drop as US Consumer Confidence Slides
2019-09-24 17:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally at Key Inflection Zone- GLD Levels
2019-09-24 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Citi Economic Surprise Index sits at 40.90 as US Economic data has come in ahead of expectations recently $DXY https://t.co/ZlMCj5L4F5
  • Looking for guidance on trading $EURUSD, $USDCAD, $AUDUSD & more? Get your update on the technical outlook for these pairs from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/xcgQpM9mpQ
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1,532.60 (+0.68%), #Aluminum 1,785.00 (-0.56%), and #Copper 5,778.00 (-0.34%). [delayed]
  • RT @neelkashkari: We’re beyond maximum employment https://t.co/LfQF8NK0Cc
  • I think we know the answer now!!! @PeterHanksFX https://t.co/nJs8LZhHxh
  • Political pressures are heating up in the US. The litmus test for the market is what tangible economic or financial impact would it have? Are growth initiatives threatened? Will trade war pressure increase, decrease, unchanged?
  • RT @FxWestwater: #USD & Treasury Yields Drop as US Consumer Confidence Slides Get your market update @Dailyfx ⬇️ $TNX $DXY https://t.co/…
  • $GBPUSD is choppy while $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD outperforms. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/ldLVvdxbIa https://t.co/jQiqPKcfLn
  • video of today's webinar uploaded and archived -> FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/09/24/fx-price-action-setups-in-eurusd-gbpusd-usdjpy-audusd-js52-usd-chart.html
  • RT @GregDaco: Unusually high degree of uncertainty in #Fed communication via @DataArbor @SoberLook https://t.co/I2ZUOTIHuf
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD

FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD

2019-09-24 19:00:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

FX Price Action Talking Points:

  • A flare of risk aversion began to show earlier today but has since pulled back.
  • Many FX pairs remain in a state of congestion as driven by a lack of recent trend in the US Dollar with the Q3 close fast approaching.
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such as Gold, the US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

We’re in the final week of Q3 and the S&P 500 has put in a bearish push below the 2980 level that had previously held support. As looked at last Thursday, given the posturing at highs combined with the lack of strength shown from bulls after the FOMC rate decision, short-side scenarios became of interest and that’s now started to show a bit of run. But, outside of that, many FX pairs remain congested with a lack of apparent trend potential as the Q4 open nears.

US Dollar Remains in Range as Q3 Draws to a Close

The past couple weeks have seen a couple of key drivers come to light and yet, the US Dollar has stuck within a range for most of that period. The ECB announced stimulus and the Federal Reserve cut rates for the second time this year. But, through it all, the Greenback has stuck to a relatively tight range formation as the end of Q3 approaches. Likely – markets are looking for a more concerted dovish shift at the Fed, which hasn’t yet happened. As discussed in the webinar, there are a couple of setups on either side of the scenario that could be attractive, and those will be looked at a little deeper in this piece and a little later in the archived video.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

us dollar four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD – Beware the Traps

EUR/USD has been a tricky market for much of 2019 already, and this morning saw a bit of resistance develop off of the 1.1000 handle. This could keep focus on deeper potential resistance, taken from around 1.1025 and 1.1075 for short-side swing scenarios.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD – Bullish Potential for Bearish-USD

For bearish USD-scenarios, the topside of GBP/USD remains attractive. The pair is currently testing resistance in the 1.2500-1.2523 zone, and this could be a tough area to chase from. In the webinar, I looked into entry methodology for bullish trend strategies.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

gbpusd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/JPY Drives on Risk Aversion Flare

USD/JPY hit a big resistance level last week. Since then, the music has stopped for bulls. Price action in the pair is approaching a key level around the 107.00 handle, but should a bounce develop into a lower-high, the door remains open for longer-term short-side scenarios.

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDJPY on Tradingview

USD/CAD – Ready to Break?

For short-side USD-scenarios, I’ve been following USD/CAD. The pair has built into a range in the 1.3250-1.3300 zone on the chart, and sellers have pushed a bit-lower today. As discussed in the webinar, this wasn’t a one-sided scenario, however.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

AUD/USD: Looking for the Lower-High

I’ve been following the short-side of AUD/USD for a little while now as one of the more attractive candidates for bullish-USD scenarios. That setup began to fill in nicely last week, with prices quickly running down to the targeted zone from .6760-.6783, and that area has since led to a bounce. As discussed in this week’s technical forecast on the Aussie, the scope for more remains, and a resistance zone resting from .6808-.6829 rests nearby, now confluent with a bearish trend-line as taken from last week’s highs.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

audusd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD Technical Outlook & More
EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD Technical Outlook & More
2019-09-24 11:30:00
Will Risk Trends and Dollar Take to Recession, Trade Wars or Stimulus?
Will Risk Trends and Dollar Take to Recession, Trade Wars or Stimulus?
2019-09-23 22:30:00
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
Silver Prices Shoot Higher While Gold Lags, EURUSD Feels for a Low
2019-09-23 19:24:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.