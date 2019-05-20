New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

DXY, Euro, Loonie Monthly Opening-Ranges Intact

The US Dollar Index is trading into the monthly opening-range highs into the start of the week and the focus is a reaction around the 98.05/10 resistance zone- note that the monthly ranges in Euro and Loonie also remain intact. In this webinar we review updated technical setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Crude Oil (WTI), Gold, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD & SPX.

Why does the average trader lose? Avoid these Mistakes in your trading

Key Trade Levels in Focus

DXY – Immediate focus is on topside resistance at 98.05/10. Initial support at 97.87 with near-term bullish invalidation raised to 97.71.

EUR/USD – Euro is coiling into the monthly opening-range just above slope support. Immediate focus is on support at 1.1140. Initial resistance at 1.1187 with near-term bearish invalidation at monthly-open resistance at 1.1215- look for a bigger reaction there IF reached. A break lower would expose 1.1110.

GBP/USD – Sterling broke below multi-month slope support last week with price responding to near-term pitchfork support into the open. Initial resistance at 1.2798 with bearish invalidation at 1.2859. Downside support objectives at the August low-day close at 1.2697 and the 100% extension at 1.2662.

Gold – Risk for near-term recovery while above the yearly / monthly low-day close at 1270. Initial resistance at 1280 with near-term bearish invalidation with the monthly open a 1283.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk

Active Trade Setups:

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex