EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: Expect NFP Jobs Report to Spark US Dollar Price Action
2019-10-31 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface
2019-10-31 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Real Vision: Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-10-31 21:58:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Real Time News
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) USD/JPY and AUD/USD Outlook Bearish as Trade War Fears Resurface $USDJPY $AUDUSD #tradewars - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/31/USDJPY-and-AUDUSD-Outlook-Bearish-as-Trade-War-Fears-Resurface.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/yNzhnvYoXU
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Jobless Rate (SEP) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
  • #EURCHF pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.0925, S2: 1.0967, S1: 1.0985, R1: 1.1027, R2: 1.1051, R3: 1.1093- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Chicago MNI Business Barometer clocked in dismal reading at 43.2, missing the 48 estimate #ouch https://t.co/6FweN1VVo0
  • RT @MKTWeconomics: Chicago PMI slides to nearly four-year low in October https://t.co/qxyW20gdxG https://t.co/yBIMGtMbk5
  • Spot $EURUSD fluctuates +/- 36 pips on average in response to monthly US #NFP employment data, which compares to +/- 4 pips on average otherwise. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/33zmcXbyHt https://t.co/2OaWyfW7Ji
  • The new sanctions will target the construction industry and missile programs - BBG #crudeoil #oott #IranSanctions https://t.co/Q4xgu4zg6d
  • BREAKING: POMPEO HAS IMPOSED NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN AND EXTENDED CURBS ON THEIR NUCLEAR PROGRAM - BBG #Crudeoil #OOTT
  • A potential top in the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index is looking more likely after the Shooting Star candlestick has seen some downside follow through amid US-China #tradewar fears today. I would like to see a close under support at 42.35 for further validation https://t.co/oibmANOW1j
  • 🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index (OCT), Actual: 51.6 Expected: N/A Previous: 54.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-31
2019-10-31 21:58:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

REAL VISION CENTRAL BANK WATCH: FED & ECB IMPACT ON GLOBAL YIELDS

Over the summer, central banks entered a ‘vicious cycle’ where dovish monetary policy action like cutting interest rates drove another major push lower in sovereign yields – such as US Treasuries and German Bunds. With the European Central Bank (ECB) signaling its intent to ‘double down’ on quantitative easing (QE) and the Fed confirming its willingness to match market pricing for lower rates, Juliette Declercq of JDI Research explains how rational investors are jumping at what is thought to be one of the last opportunities to lock in the little positive yielding government debt left on the market. This move was exacerbated particularly across Europe when the ECB’s Mario Draghi announced ‘QE-infinity’ at the September ECB meeting.

BARCLAY’S GLOBAL AGGREGATE NEGATIVE YIELDING DEBT MARKET VALUE INDEX (IN $USD)

Chart of Global Negative Yielding Debt Market Value

Consequently, there has been a huge explosion in the market value of negative yielding debt as investors chase yield (or lack thereof). Juliette discusses how dovish guidance from central banks are suggesting a continued move towards ZIRP and NIRP (i.e. zero and negative interest rate policy regimes), but the pivot by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this summer was quite significant. This is considering the stark contrast between the Fed and other global central banks last year when the FOMC was tightening, but monetary policy now seems to be converging in light of the recent 75-basis points of Fed rate cuts.

Though there is an issue with ZIRP and NIRP, explains Juliette, who explains how the unconventional tools employed by central banks recently can become contractionary – the opposite of what they intended. This is because consumers are forced to put away more money due to lack of healthy returns historically provided by government bonds that have been popularly used for retirement savings. Moreover, the more you lower rates, then the more you need to lower rates due to its diminishing impact.

--- Produced by Real Vision©

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

