EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.19% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/CHF
|BEARISH
|80.65%
|19.35%
1.26% Daily
17.15% Weekly
-8.33% Daily
-34.19% Weekly
-0.75% Daily
1.79% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|1%
|-8%
|-1%
|Weekly
|17%
|-34%
|2%
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 80.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.17 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99. The number of traders net-long is 1.26% higher than yesterday and 17.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.33% lower than yesterday and 34.19% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
