EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.19% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BEARISH 80.65% 19.35% 1.26% Daily 17.15% Weekly -8.33% Daily -34.19% Weekly -0.75% Daily 1.79% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 80.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.17 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Feb 13 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.99. The number of traders net-long is 1.26% higher than yesterday and 17.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.33% lower than yesterday and 34.19% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.