USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.46% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CHF
|BEARISH
|84.68%
|15.32%
28.32% Daily
11.04% Weekly
-43.48% Daily
-29.46% Weekly
7.41% Daily
2.06% Weekly
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 84.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.53 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93. The number of traders net-long is 28.32% higher than yesterday and 11.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 43.48% lower than yesterday and 29.46% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.