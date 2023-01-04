USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues to Improve
2023-01-04 09:40:22
EURUSD Starts 2023 Off with a Bang, But Does It the Start of Anything Grander?
2023-01-04 00:30:05
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as US Dollar Rallies Amid Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?
2023-01-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Finding Resistance but Bullish Momentum Remains Intact
2023-01-03 12:30:11
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks at Risk as Retail Traders Increase Long Bets
2023-01-04 00:00:00
Dax, Ftse Positive in First Trading Session of 2023 While Dow Lags
2023-01-03 15:00:03
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes
2023-01-04 11:00:15
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD New Year Rally Turns to ISM Data as Treasury Yields Dip
2023-01-04 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-03 16:31:59
GBP/USD Surrenders the 1.2000 Level as the Dollar Index Roars to Life
2023-01-03 10:26:28
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as US Dollar Rallies Amid Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?
2023-01-04 06:00:00
USDJPY Outlook Holds Bearish Course Despite Dollar and Risk Trend Conflict
2023-01-03 20:00:19
More View More
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.46% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CHFBEARISH84.68%15.32%

28.32% Daily

11.04% Weekly

-43.48% Daily

-29.46% Weekly

7.41% Daily

2.06% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 84.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.53 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93. The number of traders net-long is 28.32% higher than yesterday and 11.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 43.48% lower than yesterday and 29.46% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

