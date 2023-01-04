USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.46% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BEARISH 84.68% 15.32% 28.32% Daily 11.04% Weekly -43.48% Daily -29.46% Weekly 7.41% Daily 2.06% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 84.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.53 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Dec 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.93. The number of traders net-long is 28.32% higher than yesterday and 11.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 43.48% lower than yesterday and 29.46% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.