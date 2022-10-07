 Skip to content
EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP
2022-10-07 08:59:13
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-06 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
WTI Oil Forecast: Sustained Break Above $90 Psychological Level Needed for Rally to Continue
2022-10-07 10:12:19
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground Despite US Dollar Strength on Hawkish Fed
2022-10-07 05:00:00
Wall Street
News
Will the 2022 Stock Market’s Performance Influence the US Midterm Elections?
2022-10-07 15:30:00
Unemployment Rate Dips as Job Growth Stays Solid. What Now for Stocks, Dollar?
2022-10-07 12:40:04
Gold
News
Will the 2022 Stock Market’s Performance Influence the US Midterm Elections?
2022-10-07 15:30:00
Gold Performance in Midterm Election Years – There’s a Bigger Trend Elsewhere
2022-10-07 15:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Weekly Outlook: Distressed GBP on the Backfoot Ahead of Next Week’s Key Data
2022-10-07 15:58:55
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Outlook
2022-10-06 20:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Latest: Jitters Around Intervention at the 145 Level, NFP Next
2022-10-07 08:11:15
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground Despite US Dollar Strength on Hawkish Fed
2022-10-07 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 12, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 84.49% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Oil - US CrudeBULLISH49.17%50.83%

-17.71% Daily

-20.26% Weekly

25.10% Daily

84.49% Weekly

-0.39% Daily

12.08% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70, price has moved 2.25% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.71% lower than yesterday and 20.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.10% higher than yesterday and 84.49% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 12, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2022 when Germany 40 traded near 13,089.10.
2022-10-04 10:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 15, 2022 when France 40 traded near 6,097.90.
2022-10-04 10:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Aug 26, 2022 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2022-10-03 14:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Sep 09, 2022 when USD/CHF traded near 0.96.
2022-09-22 18:23:00
