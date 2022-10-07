Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 12, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 84.49% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Oil - US Crude
|BULLISH
|49.17%
|50.83%
-17.71% Daily
-20.26% Weekly
25.10% Daily
84.49% Weekly
-0.39% Daily
12.08% Weekly
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70, price has moved 2.25% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.71% lower than yesterday and 20.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.10% higher than yesterday and 84.49% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 12, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.
