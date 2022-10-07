Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 12, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 84.49% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 49.17% 50.83% -17.71% Daily -20.26% Weekly 25.10% Daily 84.49% Weekly -0.39% Daily 12.08% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70, price has moved 2.25% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.71% lower than yesterday and 20.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.10% higher than yesterday and 84.49% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 12, 2022 when Oil - US Crude traded near 93.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.