EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Wallows Despite Soft US Dollar and Buoyant Risk Appetite. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2022-07-20 05:00:00
USD Technical Analysis: Euro Parity Bounce Leading to Important First Test
2022-07-19 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Wallows Despite Soft US Dollar and Buoyant Risk Appetite. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2022-07-20 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Poised to Resume Climb After EIA Data
2022-07-20 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Traders are Selling Wall Street’s Reversal, More Gains Next?
2022-07-20 01:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Move Higher Despite a Dent in Optimism
2022-07-19 13:33:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Wallows Despite Soft US Dollar and Buoyant Risk Appetite. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2022-07-20 05:00:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01.
2022-07-20 04:23:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-07-19 16:13:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP Bid After Strong UK Jobs Market Data
2022-07-19 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pullback Emerges Ahead of BoJ Interest Rate Decision
2022-07-20 00:30:00
USD/JPY Divergence Hints at Deeper Pullback Ahead of BoJ, FOMC
2022-07-19 10:30:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01.

Research, Research Team
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.59% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Gold

BEARISH

88.19%

11.81%

3.51% Daily

6.72% Weekly

-3.00% Daily

-18.59% Weekly

2.70% Daily

2.94% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 88.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.47 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01. The number of traders net-long is 3.51% higher than yesterday and 6.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.00% lower than yesterday and 18.59% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

