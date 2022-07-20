Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.59% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Gold BEARISH 88.19% 11.81% 3.51% Daily 6.72% Weekly -3.00% Daily -18.59% Weekly 2.70% Daily 2.94% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 88.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.47 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01. The number of traders net-long is 3.51% higher than yesterday and 6.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.00% lower than yesterday and 18.59% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.