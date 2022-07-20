Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Jul 06 when Gold traded near 1,739.01.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.59% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
88.19%
11.81%
3.51% Daily
6.72% Weekly
-3.00% Daily
-18.59% Weekly
2.70% Daily
2.94% Weekly
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.
