EUR/USD May Retreat on German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders Data
2020-03-25 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rebound May Soon Fizzle
2020-03-25 06:00:00
Gold Slips As Markets Hope US Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Pass
2020-03-25 07:00:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Dow's Best Rally in 90 Years Marred by Extreme Volatility, Stimulus Dependency
2020-03-25 02:45:00
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
Gold Slips As Markets Hope US Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Will Pass
2020-03-25 07:00:00
Gold Price Eyes 2020 High Following Reaction to Former Resistance Zone
2020-03-25 05:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart
2020-03-25 10:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Modest Trend Higher in GBP/USD to Continue
2020-03-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58.

2020-03-25 10:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.43% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

51.24%

48.76%

11.76% Daily

27.37% Weekly

-4.82% Daily

7.43% Weekly

3.01% Daily

16.80% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 18 when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58, price has moved 1.75% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.76% higher than yesterday and 27.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.82% lower than yesterday and 7.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

