EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.43% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.24%
48.76%
11.76% Daily
27.37% Weekly
-4.82% Daily
7.43% Weekly
3.01% Daily
16.80% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 18 when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58, price has moved 1.75% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.76% higher than yesterday and 27.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.82% lower than yesterday and 7.43% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 18, 2020 01:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 118.58. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.