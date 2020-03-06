France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 27 when France 40 traded near 5,388.30.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 2.01% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
70.40%
29.60%
73.07% Daily
3.96% Weekly
-48.89% Daily
2.01% Weekly
1.42% Daily
3.37% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 70.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 27 when France 40 traded near 5,388.30. The number of traders net-long is 73.07% higher than yesterday and 3.96% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 48.89% lower than yesterday and 2.01% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
