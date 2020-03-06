France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 27 when France 40 traded near 5,388.30.

Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/22GirzJSnf

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.83%.

HSBC confirms employee in China has coronavirus -Reuters

Asia Pacific Equities Update [delayed]: Nikkei 225 (-2.96%) Shanghai Composite (-1.16%) KOSPI (-2.39%) ASX 200 (-1.88%) -BBG

US Vice President Mike Pence: Have at least 150 cases of the #coronavirus in the country, 70 of which in Washington State. Risk of contracting the Wuhan virus remains low -BBG

#SP500 futures down 1% as U.S. stocks extend drop during Friday's Asia Pacific trading session as the local 2-year yield dipped below 0.5% to the lowest since 2016 -BBG

BREAKING: China's 10-year government bond yield plummets to lowest point since 2002 (BBG)

