Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/22GirzJSnf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/am7IlOGduv
  • HSBC confirms employee in China has coronavirus -Reuters
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update [delayed]: Nikkei 225 (-2.96%) Shanghai Composite (-1.16%) KOSPI (-2.39%) ASX 200 (-1.88%) -BBG
  • US Vice President Mike Pence: Have at least 150 cases of the #coronavirus in the country, 70 of which in Washington State. Risk of contracting the Wuhan virus remains low -BBG
  • RT @FirstSquawk: FED'S WILLIAMS SAYS CENTRAL BANKS HAVE AN IMPORTANT ROLE TO PLAY IN ADDRESSING ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF THE VIRUS --SAYS NY FE…
  • #SP500 futures down 1% as U.S. stocks extend drop during Friday's Asia Pacific trading session as the local 2-year yield dipped below 0.5% to the lowest since 2016 -BBG
  • BREAKING: China's 10-year government bond yield plummets to lowest point since 2002 (BBG)
  • What asset might perform well in this environment you didn't ask? Well here is my unsolicited link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/28/Japanese-Yen-May-Rise-if-COVID-19-Triggers-a-Credit-Crisis.html https://t.co/fietcqEgmm
  • RT @WSJecon: “Sectors such as financial services and business services are reporting virus-related hits to demand, suggesting a more broad-…
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 27 when France 40 traded near 5,388.30.

2020-03-06 01:23:00
Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 2.01% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

70.40%

29.60%

73.07% Daily

3.96% Weekly

-48.89% Daily

2.01% Weekly

1.42% Daily

3.37% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 70.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long France 40 since Feb 27 when France 40 traded near 5,388.30. The number of traders net-long is 73.07% higher than yesterday and 3.96% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 48.89% lower than yesterday and 2.01% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

