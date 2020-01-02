AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 74.41.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.62% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.67%
50.33%
-4.70% Daily
-17.71% Weekly
20.21% Daily
7.62% Weekly
6.40% Daily
-6.65% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 13 when AUD/JPY traded near 74.41, price has moved 2.18% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.70% lower than yesterday and 17.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.21% higher than yesterday and 7.62% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 74.41. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
