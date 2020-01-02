AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 74.41.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2020-01-01 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Soars, Euro Sinks. Will 2020 See Fortunes Reverse?
2020-01-02 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2020-01-01 18:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Commodity Reset – Gold to Mark Resumption, Crude Oil Pending Breakout
2020-01-01 02:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Equities Update (Thursday Close): $DJI +1.17% $SPX +0.82% $NDX +1.57% $RTY -0.44% $VIX -9.80 %
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.40% France 40: 0.36% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hbXN7uHCnr
  • Called it: "Looking ahead, #XAGUSD may rise with confidence until it hits resistance between 18.117 and 18.218." https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/24/Palladium-on-Path-to-Bearish-Correction-Silver-Outlook-Bullish.html https://t.co/hPKWbTuzjr
  • More than a gap and rally, the $EEM emerging market ETF is putting in for its best run since Jun 19th while clearing a well-established range high and midpoint of past two years' range https://t.co/aYB73cgLH7
  • Great read on the ever-expanding global trade conflicts https://t.co/2jToS8OzHV
  • US Yield Curve Update: 2Yr/5Yr: 9.4 2Yr/10Yr: 30.6 2Yr/30Yr: 76.4 5Yr/10Yr: 21.4
  • China-Sweden Tensions Flare Up: Another Trade War in 2020? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/12/31/China-Sweden-Tensions-Flare-up-Another-Trade-War-in-2020.html https://t.co/ESJeF9Ln9M
  • The Citi Global Economic Surprise Index rises to -5.3 after economic data prints improve slightly compared to estimates in the past few weeks https://t.co/cu68vnE02p
  • The USD/CAD sell-off is testing the first major support target and while the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside. Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/nLZ6CtD8vO https://t.co/SDJR2AWk9S
  • US #Dollar Price Outlook: #USD Testing Uptrend Support into 2020 Open - $DXY - https://t.co/eilypgCmQT https://t.co/Rw69ljHk1j
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 74.41.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 74.41.

2020-01-02 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.62% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

49.67%

50.33%

-4.70% Daily

-17.71% Weekly

20.21% Daily

7.62% Weekly

6.40% Daily

-6.65% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 13 when AUD/JPY traded near 74.41, price has moved 2.18% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.70% lower than yesterday and 17.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.21% higher than yesterday and 7.62% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Nov 13, 2019 when AUD/JPY traded near 74.41. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
2019-12-31 11:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 07, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.08.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Dec 07, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.08.
2019-12-27 07:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
2019-12-24 10:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.