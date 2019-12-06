EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.26% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 49.92% 50.08% -2.61% Daily -15.30% Weekly -17.13% Daily -18.26% Weekly -10.46% Daily -16.81% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 26 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.61% lower than yesterday and 15.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.13% lower than yesterday and 18.26% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.