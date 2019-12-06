We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
EUR/USD: US Dollar Volatility Elevated Around Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-12-06 12:00:00
US Dollar After NFP: GBP/USD, USD/CAD Testing Key Chart Levels
2019-12-06 15:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Consumer Sentiment Beat Adds to NFP Enthusiasm in Markets
2019-12-06 16:16:00
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24.

2019-12-06 17:25:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY chart

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.26% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

49.92%

50.08%

-2.61% Daily

-15.30% Weekly

-17.13% Daily

-18.26% Weekly

-10.46% Daily

-16.81% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 26 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.61% lower than yesterday and 15.30% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.13% lower than yesterday and 18.26% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 26, 2019 when EUR/JPY traded near 120.24. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

