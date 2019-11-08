We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
Dollar & Yen Technical Analysis – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook Driven Lower by Latest US Treasury Yield Surge
2019-11-08 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY Down on Trump Tariff Remarks, Consumer Sentiment Overlooked
2019-11-08 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Downside Break Eyes $1400 Handle – XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-11-08 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Breaking news

President Trump states that US has not agreed to rolling back tariffs on China

Real Time News
  • The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q4 remains unchanged at 1.0% $DXY $SPX
  • There is less than a 30% chance of a recession hitting the United States within the next 12-months, according to the NY Fed Recession Probability Indicator. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/JbvjxlsXsY https://t.co/7gSbCybYDC
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wOXAiOtPK0
  • Hu Xijin, editor in chief for the Global Times (China's state-run tabloid), states that it is 'certain' that there will be no phase one deal if there is no rollback on tariffs https://t.co/kd8oG5essC
  • New York Fed Staff Nowcast for Q4 GDP drops to 0.73% from 0.80% previously $DXY $SPX
  • RT @HuXijin_GT: What President Trump said is not what the markets expect. But he said "the US hasn’t agreed to a rollback of tariffs". It's…
  • The move lower in #Silver from the September high is not acting like an impulsive wave. Perhaps some unfinished business back towards the $20 high https://t.co/ilvyacqPak
  • #Gold price action bringing bulls some discomfort recently, but the 30-day implied volatility readings for US Treasuries (#TYVIX) and gold (#GVZ) could provide encouraging signs that $XAU may soon rebound higher https://t.co/m155WgqsXa
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.627% 3-Year: -0.640% 5-Year: -0.530% 7-Year: -0.459% 10-Year: -0.259% 30-Year: 0.265%
  • RT @EamonJavers: I asked Trump if he’s definitely going to meet with China’s Xi this year and he said “we’ll see.” https://t.co/PT4XycJLJ7
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.

2019-11-08 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
USD/CAD chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.70% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CAD

BULLISH

47.79%

52.21%

-23.89% Daily

-20.92% Weekly

-0.28% Daily

12.70% Weekly

-13.15% Daily

-6.34% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 47.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 17 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31, price has moved 0.65% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.89% lower than yesterday and 20.92% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.28% lower than yesterday and 12.70% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

