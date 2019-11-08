USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.70% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
47.79%
52.21%
-23.89% Daily
-20.92% Weekly
-0.28% Daily
12.70% Weekly
-13.15% Daily
-6.34% Weekly
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 47.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 17 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31, price has moved 0.65% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.89% lower than yesterday and 20.92% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.28% lower than yesterday and 12.70% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 17, 2019 when USD/CAD traded near 1.31. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
