EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 01, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 49.43% 50.57% -4.09% Daily -25.89% Weekly 11.21% Daily 71.92% Weekly 3.08% Daily 4.04% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 01 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13, price has moved 2.69% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.09% lower than yesterday and 25.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.21% higher than yesterday and 71.92% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 01, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.