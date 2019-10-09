We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 01, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13.

2019-10-09 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/USD chart

Number of traders net-short has increased by 71.92% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

49.43%

50.57%

-4.09% Daily

-25.89% Weekly

11.21% Daily

71.92% Weekly

3.08% Daily

4.04% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 01 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13, price has moved 2.69% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.09% lower than yesterday and 25.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.21% higher than yesterday and 71.92% higher from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 01, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.13. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

