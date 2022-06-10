FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since May 20, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,396.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.01% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.49%
49.51%
45.32% Daily
134.48% Weekly
-11.98% Daily
-23.01% Weekly
9.90% Daily
16.50% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 20 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,396.30, price has moved 0.98% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 45.32% higher than yesterday and 134.48% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.98% lower than yesterday and 23.01% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since May 20, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,396.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
