FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since May 20, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,396.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.01% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 50.49% 49.51% 45.32% Daily 134.48% Weekly -11.98% Daily -23.01% Weekly 9.90% Daily 16.50% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 20 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,396.30, price has moved 0.98% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 45.32% higher than yesterday and 134.48% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.98% lower than yesterday and 23.01% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since May 20, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,396.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.