Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.90% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
95.43%
4.57%
3.13% Daily
9.40% Weekly
-9.56% Daily
-30.90% Weekly
2.47% Daily
6.57% Weekly
Silver: Retail trader data shows 95.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 20.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70. The number of traders net-long is 3.13% higher than yesterday and 9.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.56% lower than yesterday and 30.90% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.
