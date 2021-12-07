Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.90% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Silver BEARISH 95.43% 4.57% 3.13% Daily 9.40% Weekly -9.56% Daily -30.90% Weekly 2.47% Daily 6.57% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 95.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 20.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70. The number of traders net-long is 3.13% higher than yesterday and 9.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.56% lower than yesterday and 30.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.