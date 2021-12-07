Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Gain. Will ASX 200 Rise on RBA after PBOC RRR Cut?
2021-12-07 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coiling for Potential Move on US Inflation Data?
2021-12-07 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
2021-12-06 18:00:00
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70.

Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70.

Research, Research Team
Silver Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.90% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Silver

BEARISH

95.43%

4.57%

3.13% Daily

9.40% Weekly

-9.56% Daily

-30.90% Weekly

2.47% Daily

6.57% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 95.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 20.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Jul 16 when Silver traded near 2,562.70. The number of traders net-long is 3.13% higher than yesterday and 9.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.56% lower than yesterday and 30.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

