USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 42.79% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
32.95%
67.05%
-23.00% Daily
-21.11% Weekly
30.97% Daily
42.79% Weekly
6.40% Daily
12.71% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 32.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93. The number of traders net-long is 23.00% lower than yesterday and 21.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.97% higher than yesterday and 42.79% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
