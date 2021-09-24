USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 42.79% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 32.95% 67.05% -23.00% Daily -21.11% Weekly 30.97% Daily 42.79% Weekly 6.40% Daily 12.71% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 32.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93. The number of traders net-long is 23.00% lower than yesterday and 21.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.97% higher than yesterday and 42.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.