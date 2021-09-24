News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Outlook – Recovery Looks Weak and Increasingly Vulnerable
2021-09-24 11:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Emerges Following Failure to Test 2021 Low
2021-09-23 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead
2021-09-23 12:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Bearish Price Action Points to More Weakness
2021-09-24 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Pointing Lower After September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-23 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally
2021-09-24 08:00:00
Dollar Trades Breakout for Head-and-Shoulders, S&P 500 Closes its Gap
2021-09-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2021-09-24 16:26:00
USD/JPY Rate Clears Opening Range for September to Eye 2021 High
2021-09-24 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY bull thesis appears quite constructive. Technicals show topside breakout above trend resistance following a period of consolidation. Bond yields providing the fundamental catalyst. Eyes on Aug/YTD highs. A broad-based deterioration in market sentiment poses downside risk. https://t.co/AazskXGjHq
  • WTI posting another session of strong gains, currently flirting with the 74 handle $CL #Oil #OOTT https://t.co/oYnm2OYRky
  • The New Zealand Dollar’s bullish breakout attempt in early-September was rebuffed. Price action at the end of the month is telling a different story. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/AquMSrssne https://t.co/DtFuFfrS7Q
  • So much for that Evergrande recovery. Shares of the troubled Chinese property developer are down approximately -12% today following yesterday's impressive rally (biggest in a year) https://t.co/Nome25d9Bt
  • Retail trading platform Robinhood announces hire of new Chief Compliance Officer amid regulatory scrutiny
  • There is a ridiculous number of scheduled Fed speeches on the docket next week. Powell specifically will be speaking multiple times including at an ECB hosted forum on central banking (which also has a panel with Fed, ECB, BOE and BOJ heads)
  • USD Ascending Triangle, Bullish for Q4 - #DXY chart on @TradingView https://t.co/iCnRSo9N4V
  • Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's is due to give its sovereign credit rating update on Germany today ahead of weekend national elections
  • RT @BIS_org: Since the early 1990s, changes in the #MonetaryPolicy stance have affected a rather narrow set of prices – mostly in the servi…
  • Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou reached deal with the US Dept of Justice to return her to China - Dow Jones
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 42.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

32.95%

67.05%

-23.00% Daily

-21.11% Weekly

30.97% Daily

42.79% Weekly

6.40% Daily

12.71% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 32.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93. The number of traders net-long is 23.00% lower than yesterday and 21.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.97% higher than yesterday and 42.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish