GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 153.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.00% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 50.08% 49.92% 28.93% Daily 48.57% Weekly -12.39% Daily -29.00% Weekly 4.36% Daily -3.86% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 09 when GBP/JPY traded near 153.10, price has moved 1.69% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.93% higher than yesterday and 48.57% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.39% lower than yesterday and 29.00% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 153.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.