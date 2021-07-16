France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,535.80.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.42% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.53% 49.47% 30.38% Daily 14.02% Weekly -15.97% Daily -11.42% Weekly 2.43% Daily -0.16% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 09 when France 40 traded near 6,535.80, price has moved 1.21% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.38% higher than yesterday and 14.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.97% lower than yesterday and 11.42% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,535.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.