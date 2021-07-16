France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,535.80.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Under Fire, US Retail and Consumer Trends Data Eyed
2021-07-16 07:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus
2021-07-16 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-15 17:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
2021-07-16 08:00:00
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/coxC5oGISW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.90%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xZrwbhppOW
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.35% Gold: -0.34% Silver: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oIV3rogFNc
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/aWX0iXZ4cx
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,535.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IKxaWOjvyJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3qmQYjd2Iy
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.16% US 500: 0.13% France 40: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WtZp2V1Huw
  • Thanks for having me on @JeremyNaylor_IG always a pleasure. https://t.co/6X18iWokan
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/dyz5PdAP3T
  • 💶 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: €7.5B Previous: €10.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-16
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,535.80.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.42% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

50.53%

49.47%

30.38% Daily

14.02% Weekly

-15.97% Daily

-11.42% Weekly

2.43% Daily

-0.16% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 09 when France 40 traded near 6,535.80, price has moved 1.21% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.38% higher than yesterday and 14.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.97% lower than yesterday and 11.42% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 6,535.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

