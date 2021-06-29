EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 10, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 63.17% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 49.77% 50.23% -0.74% Daily -14.56% Weekly 19.78% Daily 63.17% Weekly 8.61% Daily 12.32% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 0.19% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.74% lower than yesterday and 14.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.78% higher than yesterday and 63.17% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 10, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.