EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 10, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Holds Top Event Risk for Volatility, S&P 500 Volatility at 18 Month Low
2021-06-29 03:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
2021-06-28 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-29 06:30:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-28 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Heading for Worst Month Since 2016, Range Trading Ahead of NFP
2021-06-29 09:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Fails to Pierce Resistance, but a Breakout Remains a Strong Possibility
2021-06-28 21:00:00
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (APR) Actual: 1.8% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Moderna Covid-19 vaccine produced neutralising titers against all variants tested
  • The (not so) precious metal extending losses with a dip below 1760 - Next levels on the downside situated at 1725-30. - Firmer USD and edge higher in US yields not helping matters for Gold - Gold on course for its largest monthly drop since Nov 2016, currently -8% on the month https://t.co/2K04rqVxrk
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Barkins Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (APR) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.60%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BxXxVOyfTv
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/lX79OKm8z2
  • - Adds that uncertainty in oil market calls for prudence
  • OPEC Secretary General Barkindo says OECD stocks now below 2015-2019 average - Covid variants pose a danger to oil market
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.63% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iL5PQx1LFZ
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 10, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 10, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 63.17% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.77%

50.23%

-0.74% Daily

-14.56% Weekly

19.78% Daily

63.17% Weekly

8.61% Daily

12.32% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 0.19% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.74% lower than yesterday and 14.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.78% higher than yesterday and 63.17% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 10, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
2021-06-28 17:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-06-28 15:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish