EUR/USD
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of May High with NFP Report on Tap
2021-06-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break of March High Negates Double Top Formation
2021-06-03 18:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-04 02:00:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-03 14:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/e04ZjPVTql
  • (Market Alert) Indian Rupee at Risk as RBI Lowers GDP Estimates, Boosts Bond Buys. USD/INR Eyes NFPs #RBI #Rupee #INR #NFPs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/04/Indian-Rupee-at-Risk-as-RBI-Lowers-GDP-Estimates-Boosts-Bond-Buys-USDINR-Eyes-NFPs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nGpjCAAWsu
  • RBI announced INR1.2 trillion G-SAP 2.0 plan to buy government bonds -BBG
  • RBI sees Indian FY22 consumer price inflation at 5.1% -BBG
  • The US Dollar is looking vulnerable again against most ASEAN currencies, with USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP aiming to resume recent downtrends? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OJevYSn8oi https://t.co/YvFYD1TPQY
  • RBI cuts Indian FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9.5% from 10.5% -BBG
  • RBI's Das: Impact on economic activities may be contained in 2nd wave, rebound in global trade may support Indian exports -BBG
  • RBI's Das: Indian core price pressures may be elevated, MPC was of view policy support from all sides needed -BBG
  • RBI Governor Das: Tough times need tough decisions, spread of Covid in rural areas poses downside risk -BBG
  • RBI: MPC voted to keep repo rate unchanged at 4%, RBI to continue with accommodative stance -BBG #RBI $USDINR #INR
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 0.62% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

50.14%

49.86%

16.33% Daily

49.44% Weekly

-3.07% Daily

-0.62% Weekly

5.78% Daily

19.44% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 24 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90, price has moved 3.85% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.33% higher than yesterday and 49.44% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.07% lower than yesterday and 0.62% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

