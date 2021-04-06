News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Gains Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-04-06 18:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Gains Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into April- XAU/USD Risks Breakout
2021-04-06 19:00:00
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook
2021-04-06 13:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Gains Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes
2021-04-06 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Gains Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
Real Time News
  • Morgan Stanley sold $5 billion in Archegos' stocks March 25: CNBC via BBG $JPM
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.159% 3-Year: 0.333% 5-Year: 0.870% 7-Year: 1.332% 10-Year: 1.656% 30-Year: 2.320% $TNX
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.16% Gold: 0.87% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KAUESsrLkY
  • USD/JPY retraces from critical resistance. Risk sentiment weighs on safe-haven currencies. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/W8hPHpb562 https://t.co/d658c0ib6N
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DkhWOiuSbY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.51%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/i62KhpKTdm
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.08% FTSE 100: -0.04% Wall Street: -0.12% France 40: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4nZJlAlw0n
  • The $DXY has continued to head lower today, hitting a fresh intraday low at 92.40 before rebounding slightly higher, now trading around 92.44. $USD https://t.co/Rn1Cns8yXD
  • Bitcoin tested above 60k on March 13th but buyers could not hold the move and BTC/USD pulled back. Get your $btc market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/uKi10CrFK9 https://t.co/wj5jjLoVTK
  • British #Pound Technical Forecast: #Sterling Recovery on the Ropes - $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/i8LYXLTvsj https://t.co/4yovokcmgu
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.38% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

49.76%

50.24%

-0.42% Daily

-10.24% Weekly

8.51% Daily

9.38% Weekly

3.88% Daily

-1.35% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 23 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18, price has moved 0.23% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.42% lower than yesterday and 10.24% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.51% higher than yesterday and 9.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish