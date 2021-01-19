France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Moving Higher on Better-than-Expected ZEW and US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-19 10:54:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week
2021-01-18 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-01-19 09:15:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-19 04:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall
2021-01-19 07:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell's Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NQsgL7dUy5
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be used for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/Yqu2heS6Wz
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.37% Germany 30: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.14% France 40: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LCfrU0DwEH
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/58P7y6uEE0
  • Coming up in 20'. Please join me if you're free by clicking the link below https://t.co/629fFCZnuC
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JAN) Actual: 58.3 Previous: 54.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JAN) Actual: -66.4 Expected: -68.5 Previous: -66.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JAN) Actual: 61.8 Expected: 60 Previous: 55.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -68.5 Previous: -66.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 55.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 11.14% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

50.77%

49.23%

27.27% Daily

32.93% Weekly

-20.35% Daily

-11.14% Weekly

-1.67% Daily

6.84% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70, price has moved 2.50% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.27% higher than yesterday and 32.93% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.35% lower than yesterday and 11.14% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

