EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week
2021-01-18 12:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-18 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus
2021-01-18 01:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-17 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-17 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
Real Time News
  GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness.
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.04%.
  Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.52% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.05%
  Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.41%
  Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min)
  Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts.
  Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.07% FTSE 100: 0.00% France 40: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.13%
  Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis.
  USDCNH trend break may have legs...
  🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (DEC) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2%
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83.

GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.34% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.08%

49.92%

35.84% Daily

50.49% Weekly

2.00% Daily

-21.34% Weekly

16.54% Daily

3.37% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 07 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83, price has moved 0.20% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 35.84% higher than yesterday and 50.49% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.00% higher than yesterday and 21.34% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

