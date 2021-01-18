GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.34% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 50.08% 49.92% 35.84% Daily 50.49% Weekly 2.00% Daily -21.34% Weekly 16.54% Daily 3.37% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 07 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83, price has moved 0.20% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 35.84% higher than yesterday and 50.49% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.00% higher than yesterday and 21.34% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.