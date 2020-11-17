FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY May Slide Lower Ahead of Euro-Area Inflation Data
2020-11-17 08:00:00
Nasdaq Trails S&P 500 On Another Monday Vaccine Headline, EURUSD Fundamental Crossroads
2020-11-17 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $42 on Vaccine News, OPEC+ to Rein Output Hike
2020-11-17 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Hits New High on Moderna Vaccine
2020-11-16 22:35:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-16 21:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook - Overcome by Indecision, Range Trading to Continue
2020-11-17 09:37:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
2020-11-16 19:43:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Looking Ahead to Potential Run-in with 13500
2020-11-17 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 at Mercy of Brexit Headlines
2020-11-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2020-11-16 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast:Keeping the Bears at Bay, Range Persists
2020-11-16 08:00:00
Real Time News
  • Saudi Energy Minister sees light at the end of the tunnel due to vaccines
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.47% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/N9N4CqXOUb
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Retail Sales Ex Autos MoM (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Retail Sales MoM (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-17
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/R7CAPIwaXz
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RjTYjqTlB3
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/arbTxrXZ1V
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.87%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UX5n4g1pnN
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0gKyrZ8MUN
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20.

2020-11-17 12:23:00
Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 2.05% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

50.26%

49.74%

22.19% Daily

15.38% Weekly

-3.28% Daily

2.05% Weekly

8.04% Daily

8.34% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20, price has moved 1.16% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.19% higher than yesterday and 15.38% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.28% lower than yesterday and 2.05% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

