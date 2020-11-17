FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 2.05% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.26%
49.74%
22.19% Daily
15.38% Weekly
-3.28% Daily
2.05% Weekly
8.04% Daily
8.34% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20, price has moved 1.16% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.19% higher than yesterday and 15.38% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.28% lower than yesterday and 2.05% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 10, 2020 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,275.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.