FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 13, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Rangebound and Down
2020-11-09 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Walk a Tightrope on Biden Victory, Falling USD
2020-11-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-09 14:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
British Pound Outlook: Looming Brexit Deadline May Weigh on GBP/USD
2020-11-09 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-09 16:30:00
Japanese Yen May Rise on Covid-19 Lockdowns, Trump Legal Challenges
2020-11-07 15:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Equities Soar as Pfizer says Coronavirus Vaccine is more than 90% effective

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 3.99% US 500: 2.66% France 40: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OF2IaeqJZk
  • Post-Election Trade Levels: #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDMXN, $AUDUSD & #Gold (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/uZM23csFYQ
  • STATS News notes that following Pfizer's Covid vaccine results it is likely that there will be multiple successful Covid vaccines https://t.co/NEXQckbHGD
  • Russian Helicopter has been downed in Armenia with reports of two fatalities - Interfax
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/lCy9FZOw6J
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist 👇 https://t.co/3VhmLJJgZs
  • UST 10s - offered at the highest yield in eight-months. #bonds #usts @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/pAuN05r11j
  • This is Global search trends via Google for 'vaccine' (blue) and 'pandemic' (red): https://t.co/hYxzMmTMh8
  • Absolutely brutal morning for gold as it is left searching for support around the September lows near $1,850 https://t.co/6teENV9FwV
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.47% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.50% 🇨🇭CHF: -1.36% 🇯🇵JPY: -2.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vXdYIWCD3s
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 13, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 13, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00.

2020-11-09 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.13% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.90%

50.10%

-14.67% Daily

-45.90% Weekly

1.40% Daily

23.13% Weekly

-7.31% Daily

-24.78% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 13 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00, price has moved 0.79% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.67% lower than yesterday and 45.90% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.40% higher than yesterday and 23.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 13, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 30, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 121.92.
2020-11-09 13:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Oct 15 when USD/CAD traded near 1.32.
2020-11-05 00:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 20, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 20, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,759.20.
2020-11-03 18:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 26, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,815.30.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 26, 2020 09:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 4,815.30.
2020-11-02 13:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish