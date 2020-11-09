FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 13, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.13% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.90%
50.10%
-14.67% Daily
-45.90% Weekly
1.40% Daily
23.13% Weekly
-7.31% Daily
-24.78% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 13 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00, price has moved 0.79% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.67% lower than yesterday and 45.90% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.40% higher than yesterday and 23.13% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 13, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,189.00. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
