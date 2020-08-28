News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Presses Higher, Eyes New 27-Month High as Euro Area Confidence Continues to Pick-Up
2020-08-28 10:21:00
EUR/USD Forecast: August Low Remains on Radar Following Fed Symposium
2020-08-28 00:40:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold as Fed's Powell Speaks
2020-08-27 06:31:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Apple Stock Split Prompts Major DJIA Changes
2020-08-26 22:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-26 14:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metals Primed for Next Breakout?
2020-08-28 17:50:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Good Support at Its Feet
2020-08-28 11:00:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.
2020-08-28 17:23:00
2020-08-28 17:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Touches a Fresh 8-Month High as the Dollar Sell-Off Resumes
2020-08-28 08:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: JPY Jumps as Abe Resigns – USDJPY
2020-08-28 14:00:00
Japanese PM Abe Resigns - JPY and Nikkei 225 Rattled
2020-08-28 08:42:00
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.86% Silver: 1.79% Oil - US Crude: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Tb3pOfZ7NB
  • There may be some more chopping around before gold tries to run again, but this wouldn’t be a bad thing as it further draws in another fresh round of buyers.Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/jvA8chop0G https://t.co/gFIMYsMOWG
  • White House Chief of Staff Meadows says Speaker Pelosi did not accept $1.3 trillion offer for relief bill - BBG
  • White House Chief of Staff Meadows says 1.3 trillion for relief aid offered to democrats - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.95%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vXvtuBlzt8
  • The potential in this $NZDUSD head-and-shoulders pattern has fallen apart. Now a broader range between the 61.8% and 50% Fibs of the past five years' range https://t.co/ZDfvm6X0NC
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.32% US 500: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sKwmOe3Huq
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.135% 3-Year: 0.157% 5-Year: 0.283% 7-Year: 0.514% 10-Year: 0.741% 30-Year: 1.527% $TNX
  • After failing to fully develop and trigger the bull-flag discussed last week, another few days has brought USD/ZAR to an inflection point that could become meaningful in the days/weeks ahead. Get your $USDZAR market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/HcWAuugOVi https://t.co/SnEYLKsGn3
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YoYOg6Az8B
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31.

2020-08-28 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.74% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BULLISH

28.19%

71.81%

-8.28% Daily

-23.16% Weekly

13.96% Daily

23.74% Weekly

6.67% Daily

5.57% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 28.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.55 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Aug 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.31. The number of traders net-long is 8.28% lower than yesterday and 23.16% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.96% higher than yesterday and 23.74% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

