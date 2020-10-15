News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Confined to Fibonacci Support Amid Economic Woes
2020-10-15 11:14:00
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low
2020-10-15 05:10:00
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Technicals
2020-10-15 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Pulls Back After Failed Break Out Attempt
2020-10-14 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU Leaders' Meeting to Determine Next Move in GBP/USD, FTSE
2020-10-15 08:00:00
Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-10-14 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
Real Time News
  • IMF's Georgieva says a global digital tax would be ideal if done in universal way - BBG
  • #Gold prices are consolidating within the October opening-range just below multi-month downtrend resistance. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/1EwQSjJ85s https://t.co/njSpZI9hly
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.08% Silver: -0.65% Oil - US Crude: -1.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/I8jcxIglso
  • US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says $500-billion is the appropriate level for coronavirus aid
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.71% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/R89r1JyPQN
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.61% Germany 30: 0.22% FTSE 100: 0.20% Wall Street: -0.49% US 500: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0cgpsThApp
  • Libya oil production said to reach 500k barrels per day - BBG
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-15
  • Euro is testing monthly open support today with the October opening-range now set. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/iEO9nwM30q https://t.co/kcY1omNwsc
  • #Gold Price Outlook: $XAUUSD Coils into October Range- $GLD Technicals - https://t.co/LOcdFArt79 https://t.co/hEvsM6IVh4
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Technicals

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Technicals

2020-10-15 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices are poised to snap a two-week winning streak with XAU/USD down more than 1.6% since the start of the week. The decline takes price into monthly open support and the focus is on a break of the weekly range for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the start of the week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we highlighted that the XAU/USD, “rebound may be vulnerable as the recovery approaches confluence downtrend resistance just higher- be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion ahead of 1935 IF price is indeed heading lower.” Gold registered a high at 1933 into the start of the week before reversing lower with the decline rebounding off monthly open support this week at 1884.

Daily resistance stands at the 2011 high / October high-day close at 1920/22 with a breach / close above 1935 needed to mark resumption towards 1961 and critical resistance at 1989/92. A break / close below the September low-day close at 1867 would suggest a deeper correction is underway with such a scenario exposing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1837.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD trading within the confines a descending pitchfork formation extending off the late-August decline with and embedded channel governing the recent advance. Key near-term support steady at 1881/84 with a close below 1867 needed fuel the next leg lower in price. Initial resistance stands at the 8/20 swing low at 1902 backed by the 61.8% retracement / upper parallel at 1913- looking for topside exhaustion ahead of this zone IF price is heading lower. Ultimately a breach above 1920/22 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Bottom line: Gold prices are consolidating within the October opening-range just below multi-month downtrend resistance. From a trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a break of the 1881-1913 range for guidance with the broader risk weighted to the downside sub-1922. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities closer to uptrend support with a breach above the monthly highs needed to mark resumption. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.41 (81.5% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are5.46% lower than yesterday and 0.92% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 3.71% higher than yesterday and 15.35% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

