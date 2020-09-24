News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
No Respite for Euro as German Ifo Index Misses Expectations
2020-09-24 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Takes Out August Low as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-09-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Swing Lower on Demand Concerns, Strong USD
2020-09-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Eyeing 200-DMA as Risk Appetite Abates
2020-09-24 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Triangle Break Leading to Important 1800 Level
2020-09-24 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech
2020-09-24 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-09-23 18:41:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 40.14 (+0.53), ICE Brent Crude 41.75 (-0.05%), NYM NYH Gasoline 119.10 (+0.82%). [delayed]
  • USD/CAD price reverses lower as the US Dollar surrenders recent gains back to the Loonie. Get your $USDCAD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/gikRAF4Kh8 https://t.co/koyX0zf5w3
  • "USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Recoils at 100-Day MA" Link to Analysis via @DailyFX - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/24/usdcad-usd-cad-price-outlook-canadian-dollar-recoils-at-100-day-ma.html $USDCAD $USD $CAD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/g8UDn0Vffs
  • #Oil Price Outlook: #Crude Caught at Resistance- $WTI Breakout Pending - https://t.co/PmOjGYDx97 https://t.co/JeC4TvlA6i
  • Speaker Pelosi aiming for $2.4 trillion in stimulus proposal according to aides - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.29% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vGkrwaFvt1
  • Fragile risk sentiment has continued to benefit the US Dollar, which has taken the title of the preferred safe-haven from the likes of the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/jAFn7qGcbd https://t.co/nWLD7cSQUO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 66.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fWlXXvQUkT
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.25% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.97% Wall Street: 0.92% France 40: 0.66% FTSE 100: 0.62% Germany 30: 0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SmPAA5CRPL
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending

2020-09-24 19:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Near-term Trade Levels

  • Crude Oilupdated technical trade levels & sentiment – Daily & 120min Charts
  • WTI ranges below long-term downtrend resistance– risk for further losses while below 42.34
  • New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide

Crude oil prices plummeted more than 14% into the start of September trade with WTI continuing to hold within the monthly opening-range. Prices are coiling and the near-term recovery remains vulnerable while below multi-year trend resistance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 28
( 12:09 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Daily

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Daily - CL Trade Outlook - USOil Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: Crude oil turned just ahead of long-term downtrend resistance into the start of September with the WTI decline covering nearly three-months in just over a week. I’m not thrilled with the daily chart here but the immediate focus is on a break of a well-defined monthly opening-range for guidance with the risk remaining for a larger correction while below slope resistance.

Daily resistance is eyed at the 2017/2018 lows at 42.05/34 and is backed closely by the objective September open at 42.80- we’ll reserve this threshold as our broader bearish invalidation level with a breach / close above the September range highs needed to validate a larger trend reversal in crude oil prices. Support rests at the mid-June close low / September opening-range low at 36.11/12with a break /c lose below exposing the 100% extension at 33.82.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI 120min

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI 120min - CL Trade Outloook - USOil Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at crude oil price action shows WTI trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the July / August highs with a rebound off the lower parallel now trading within an embedded ascending channel formation. Initial support rests with the July 2016 low at 39.17 with the near-term bullish invalidation set to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the mid-month rally at 38.15– look for a larger reaction there IF reached. A topside breach above confluence resistance at 42.02/34 would shift the focus back towards the February low/ 100% extension at 43.83/99.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest Crude Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Oil prices continue to trade within the monthly opening-range with the immediate recovery vulnerable into the 42-handle. From a trading standpoint, look for a reaction on a stretch towards the upper parallel for guidance with a break below 38.15 needed to shift the near-term focus lower again in WTI. Review my latest Crude Oil Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term WTI technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - CL Trade Outlook - USOil Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long crude oil - the ratio stands at +1.47 (59.52% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading
  • Long positions are 2.38% lower than yesterday and 13.14% lower from last week
  • Short positions are4.59% lower than yesterday and 12.07% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 4% 2%
Weekly -3% -11% -7%
Learn how shifts in Oil retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Technical Setups

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

