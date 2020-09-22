Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Plummets, Can Bulls Back the Bid?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Extends Slide to Probe Support Zone
2020-09-22 14:30:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-09-22 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Demand Concerns, Rising US Dollar
2020-09-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD
2020-09-22 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: US Stocks September Slide Continues
2020-09-21 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
Gold and Silver Vulnerable on Stagnating Stimulus Talks, USD Resurgence
2020-09-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open
2020-09-22 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.20% FTSE 100: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.18% Wall Street: -0.19% France 40: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ebg7W6zIYO
  • Fed Chair Powell adds that most FOMC participants assumed some degree of additional fiscal action in their latest economic projections $USD $SPX $NDX $DJI $RUT $XAU https://t.co/z2XjPNam1C
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell: -The US economy has proved resilient, but likely that more fiscal support will be needed
  • $USD $DXY | US Dollar Index eclipses the 94.00-price level. $EURUSD and $GBPUSD trading near session lows as $USDJPY extends gains. https://t.co/VUczZE2KNk
  • Hey traders! Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/bwpedO3XsM
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell: -Need to reopen economy in a sustainable way and with control of the virus -Banking system has held up well so far during most recent crisis -Not easy to find where FOMC could intervene to support commercial real estate
  • RT @carlquintanilla: MORGAN STANLEY: “.. we urge investors prepare to wait beyond election night for a reliable result. We expect a materia…
  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: -Next stimulus should focus on kids, jobs -Next stimulus needed to help travel and restaurant industires -Full economic recovery just a question of time -Would like to move some unused funds for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell: -Very little demand for MLF loands below $1M -Loans under $1M more appropriate for PPP facility that can be forgiven -Economic recovery would be faster if monetary and fiscal policy work together $USD $DXY $SPX $NDX $ES_F $NQ_F
  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: -Open to lowering borrowing limit on Main Street Lending Facility -Continuing to work with congress toward reaching another coronavirus stimulus package, believes targeted package still needed -Cannot provide aid without new funds
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Plummets, Can Bulls Back the Bid?

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Plummets, Can Bulls Back the Bid?

2020-09-22 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD testing September opening-range lows– risk for correction within broader uptrend
  • Outlook is lower sub-7295 – critical near-term support 7125

The Australian Dollar working on a third daily decline against the US Dollar with Aussie down more than 3% from the monthly / yearly highs. The risk remains for further losses after breaking uptrend support with price now testing the September range lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 28
( 12:09 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Price Outlook we highlighted in a critical resistance range at, “ the 2019 high / March 2017 low at 7295-7328- a breach / daily close above this region is needed to mark resumption.” Aussie broke through this range into the close of August with price quickly ducking back below in early September trade. This zone continued to offer resistance for nearly three weeks with Aussie breaking below uptrend parallel support yesterday.

The decline is now testing the objective September opening-range low at 7191 and we’re looking for a reaction – a break / close below keeps the focus lower towards channel support extending off the June lows backed closely by a critical Fibonacci confluence at 7125/31. A break / close below this threshold is needed to suggest a larger correction is underway with such a scenario risking a decline towards the 2020 / 2019 yearly opens at 7016/42. Ultimately a topside breach / close above 7328 is still needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formationextending of the monthly highs with a rebound off median-line support offering a repreove the recent sell-off today. Initial resistance now at 7234 backed by 7268 and 7295- both zones of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. Initial support steady at the monthly range lows at 7192 backed by 7123/31- look for a larger reaction there IF reached with a break lower risking accelerated Aussie losses towards 7076 and 7042.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Australian Dollar has broken parallel support and remains at risk for further losses within the broader June uptrend. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of 7269 with a break lower keeping the focus on 7123/31- we’ll reassess a price reaction there for guidance IF reached with a break lower risking a larger correction in price. Ultimately, a deeper pullback may offer more favorable opportunism before trend resumption. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - AUDUSD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.18 (45.92% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 2.89% higher than yesterday and 2.92% lower from last week
  • Short positions are7.64% lower than yesterday and 9.00% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 2% 1%
Weekly 3% -10% -5%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Event Risk - Aussie Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Support at Risk, March Retest Could Be In the Works
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Support at Risk, March Retest Could Be In the Works
2020-09-22 11:00:00
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Sell-off May Just Be Getting Started
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Sell-off May Just Be Getting Started
2020-09-21 11:00:00
Australian Dollar Time Cycle: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF Key Levels
Australian Dollar Time Cycle: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF Key Levels
2020-09-21 03:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Tailwinds Remains Strong
2020-09-20 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed