EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High
2021-10-21 04:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Gold Prices Drives Up the Range as US Dollar Wallows. Can XAU/USD Make a Breakout?
2021-10-21 02:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Struggling to Break Above 1.38
2021-10-21 08:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
2021-10-21 07:03:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Waller Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-21
  • $SPX now ~200 handles off of support - from last week, an astounding move from last Wednesday's low the ath now a stone's throw away $ES_F https://t.co/B1YNeeJOtk https://t.co/Tec0eqiWXf
  • 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (OCT) Actual: 23.8 Expected: 25 Previous: 30.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-21
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (SEP) Actual: 11.3% Previous: 12.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-21
  • $USD continued that drop yday, tagged support again so far a half-hearted bounce, but did put in a lower-low, indicating that the bullish trend still on pause tomorrow brings manufacturing PMI so some high-impact data ahead of the weekend for #DXY https://t.co/KoIoMdCliu https://t.co/DfC99hItj7
  • 🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (09/OCT) Actual: 2481K Expected: 2550K Previous: 2603K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-21
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (OCT/16) Actual: 319.75K Previous: 335K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-21
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (16/OCT) Actual: 290K Expected: 300K Previous: 296K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-21
  • Further your trading knowledge and gain informed market analyses from our expert analyst @DavidJSong on Oil with our free Q4 guide, available for free today.https://t.co/Y6XECmr5fQ https://t.co/XgeloqZjO1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.41%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 75.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lxOXiqpw0W
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 knocking on the door of new record highs
  • Nasdaq 100 lagging behind but should also create a new record
  • Dow Jones hasn’t quite fully cleared into new highs, but should soon

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead

The S&P 500 is trading just below the record high at 4545, but it appears only a matter of time, and very little time indeed before we see a new all-time high created. The pattern, as discussed in yesterday’s SPX video, was that once a new high is notched the market tends to trickle higher.

This can make trading a little tricky as vol compresses and the daily ranges contract. For existing longs from good prices this tends to be a fairly stress-free ride, but for those trying to enter the market not so much. Risk/reward for new longs diminishes with each new extension.

For those looking to short, this can be a very painful grind – death by a thousand cuts. In my opinion there are better ways to make money than trying to catch the high of a market. It is much more difficult than timing a bottom when it comes to stocks because most of the time there isn’t clear signs of exhaustion. At some point the market tends to turn with the pressure of its own weight versus a clearer panic situation that causes the VIX to spike hard and evidence of too much fear is abound.

At any rate, trading in record territory can become tough regardless of the side of the tape you are on. For those traders with very short-term objectives, looking to shallow pullbacks can be an effective strategy.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is lagging behind as the new-school growth names take a backseat to the old-school value names that dominate the Dow Jones. But even as such, as long as risk appetite remains firm we should see the NDX exceed its old high at 15696. From here it will take some hard, negative price action to turn the ship lower.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones poked its head into record territory yesterday, but ended up closing just beneath the 35625. Just a matter of time (today?) before it closes in record territory. From there, the outlook is the same of course as the broader market, look for a grind higher.

The Dow has been the leader and may continue to be so for a while, but it won’t be surprising if it starts to stall a bit in momentum while the Nasdaq catches up. Either way, the outlook is positive.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

