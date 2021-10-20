News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Price Forecast – Limited Upside as US Treasury Yields Continue to Climb
2021-10-20 09:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-19 20:02:00
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Eight-Week Rally Vulnerable- WTI Levels
2021-10-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Data in Focus After API Stockpiles Build
2021-10-20 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2021-10-20 01:00:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Gold Price Eyes 200-Day SMA Again During Fed Blackout Period
2021-10-20 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Swing Lower on Fed Beige Book, CSX Earnings Report
2021-10-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-20 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Jitters as US Treasury Yields Move Higher Amid Commodity Woes. More Yen Weakness Ahead?
2021-10-20 07:00:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
S&P 500 Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

S&P 500 Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The S&P 500 continues to push higher out of a corrective pattern. It has been a strong move thus far, but as the record high comes into view, should we see a breakout, then look for the trend to continue with perhaps less momentum. This has been the case for quite some time, powerful moves out of corrective sequences followed by trickle up price action. Should we see some volatility around the 4545 record high, then a pullback may take shape. Otherwise, the trading bias is bullish.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

