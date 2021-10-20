S&P 500 Technical Outlook Remains Bullish

The S&P 500 continues to push higher out of a corrective pattern. It has been a strong move thus far, but as the record high comes into view, should we see a breakout, then look for the trend to continue with perhaps less momentum. This has been the case for quite some time, powerful moves out of corrective sequences followed by trickle up price action. Should we see some volatility around the 4545 record high, then a pullback may take shape. Otherwise, the trading bias is bullish.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX