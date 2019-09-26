New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD & GBP/NZD Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Euro Bounces From Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms - US Market Open
2019-09-26 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
2019-09-26 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Could Help Keep XAUUSD Afloat
2019-09-26 19:19:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 17:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2019-09-26 14:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: From Bullish to Bearish – Where is the Next Test?
2019-09-26 14:03:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • To those chasing markets higher on these trade headlines - remember that US Core PCE inflation and Durable Goods data are on deck for release tomorrow $ES_F $USD
  • #Brazil 🇧🇷 is the second biggest exporter of soybeans and has somewhat benefited from Chinese tariffs against US soybeans. With tensions easing, demand for Brazilian soybeans may fall and hurt local farmers #brl https://t.co/IXHv0uPWWC
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.654% 3-Year: 1.589% 5-Year: 1.575% 7-Year: 1.631% 10-Year: 1.689% 30-Year: 2.138% $TNX
  • RT @FirstSquawk: CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI SAYS U.S. HAS SHOWN GOOD WILL BY WAIVING TARIFFS ON CHINESE PRODUCTS, SO CHINA IS WILLING…
  • $NZDUSD pivots back higher as the New Zealand Dollar continues to show signs of staging a rebound attempt. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/ttN1ntcrT0 https://t.co/6pepYPDGSw
  • https://t.co/MbWPL8RoM0 https://t.co/ogssR5wlHn
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1506.64 (+0.17%), #Aluminum 1752.00 (-0.60%), and #Copper 5787 (+0.12%). [delayed]
  • Trump is expected to sign stopgap funding bill: Person familiar -BFW
  • Fed's Kashkari: - US Government has a lot more debt capacity than most people realize
  • video of today's webinar uploaded and archived -> https://t.co/8HmSTpeUTZ
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD & GBP/NZD Levels

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: NZD/USD & GBP/NZD Levels

2019-09-26 17:27:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR: KIWI EXTENDS RECOVERY AFTER FIRM RBNZ MONETARY POLICY UPDATE

The New Zealand Dollar appears to be in the process of staging a rebound driven by the September RBNZ meeting that confirmed the central bank’s shift back toward a more patient approach regarding monetary policy decisions after surprising markets with an aggressive 50bps cut back in August. NZDUSD price action remains subdued, however, identified by the broad downtrend since mid-July.

NZDUSD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MAY 31, 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 26, 2019)

NZDUSD Price Chart Technical Analysis

Though the Kiwi might be attempting to put in a bottom around the 0.6250-0.6300 price level, which has previously served as an area of confluent support during the currency pair’s steep slide back in 2015. The uptick in the RSI off oversold territory and MACD indicator looking like its about to turn positive provide encouraging signs for potential upside continuation in spot NZDUSD. Yet the 20-DMA and 50-DMA in addition to the aforementioned downtrend line could keep further gains by the New Zealand Dollar at bay.

GBPNZD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MAY 05, 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 26, 2019)

GBPNZD Price Chart Technical Analysis

Spot GBPNZD has edged lower after printing what appears to be a double top right at the 2.0000 handle – a major zone of technical confluence highlighted by key monthly levels dating back to 2008 that I highlighted previously when I wrote GBPNZD looked set for a big move.

The recent episode of strength exhibited by the New Zealand Dollar has driven spot GBPNZD down to test the 1.9500 price level, which happens to align with its 20-DMA. The Pound-Kiwi could be clinging onto this simple moving average as well as its 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish leg beginning late July for support. If this area gives way to spot GBPNZD bears, the uptrend support line extended from the recent string of higher highs comes into scope before the mid-point retracement and longer-term DMAs around 1.9100 are eyed.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Charts: Holding Above Support
Dow Jones, S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Charts: Holding Above Support
2019-09-26 11:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
2019-09-26 09:30:00
Gold Price Uptrend Remains Intact - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Uptrend Remains Intact - Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD
2019-09-26 03:00:00
ASX 200 Retreats Quickly To Key Trading Range, May Be Topping Out
ASX 200 Retreats Quickly To Key Trading Range, May Be Topping Out
2019-09-26 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed
GBP/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.