DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Braced For a Central Bank Bonanza
2021-12-15 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-14 19:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will Prices Fall on Key Contrarian Signals?
2021-12-15 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-12-14 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed
2021-12-15 15:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will Prices Fall on Key Contrarian Signals?
2021-12-15 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – UK Inflation Soars to a 10-Year High
2021-12-15 07:48:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-14 19:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Forward Guidance for US Rates
2021-12-13 20:00:00
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX is testing the 200-day moving average
  • CAC is rolling down towards another test of key trend-line

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus

The DAX has been weak of late, especially yesterday. This has the 200-day moving average in focus as a support level to watch. Previously, when it was hit towards the end of last month it didn’t hold much water, but a lot of volatility did occur as to be expected around that particular threshold.

As volatile price action around the widely-watched moving average is common, it could very well happen again here as the market outlook turns a bit dicey. We could see a jet through the 200 before reversing higher. If the DAX gets separation from the 200 on the downside, then look for the 15101/15015 area to get tested.

If the DAX can turn up from here then the first level to watch on the top-side is 15834, followed by a gap-fill up to 15917. Beyond there nothing highly visible stands in the way until the record high at 16290.

From a tactical standpoint, price action around the 200 isn’t yet triggering any kind of conviction either way; sitting tight until the picture becomes clearer.

DAX Daily Chart

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC hasn’t been as weak as the DAX, and on that it is seen as having a more positive outlook should risk trends here shortly start to firm up and turn higher. The CAC isn’t anywhere near the 200-day moving average, but still has a nice level of support just below.

The trend-line running up from October 2020 was thoroughly tested a few weeks back and held well. This cements the line as an important one that should help keep the market buoyed in the event it is tested. A break below would be a reason for concern and to look for lower levels ahead.

CAC Daily Chart

CAC daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

