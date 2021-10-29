DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

DAX isn’t particularly strong, but still heading in ‘right’ direction

CAC is grinding higher, but wouldn’t take much to set it back

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Wobbly but Not Bearish

The DAX has been heading higher in a grinding fashion lately, with a little bit of a set-back today. Overall, the rise since trading around the 200-day has been fairly persistent, but lacking a ton of conviction. Not long ago we discussed in a video the possibility that this rally could mark the right shoulder of a big picture head-and-shoulders pattern. But without a true turn lower this is only a possible scenario and not what is right in front of us.

What is right in front of us is a market that is still holding steady, even if it doesn’t make us want to run out and buy stocks hand over fist. For now, the game-plan is to continue to respect the current leg higher until there is firm evidence that we shouldn’t.

On the top-side a fresh short-term higher-high will be created on a rise above 15781. This will get the ball rolling towards the record high around the 16k mark. If we see a drop below 15406, the most recent short-term swing-low, then next up will be another test of the 200-day at 151609 (and rising). At that time we could start to entertain the notion of a head-and-shoulders.

The CAC has been rising a bit more persistently as it climbs back towards the August high that is very near the record high of 6944, created in 2000. At this time that looks like a real possibility we see a fresh high created, but like with the DAX confidence isn’t super high.

High enough, though, that we should continue respecting the rally. A hard breakdown below 6636 is needed to really start to bring in the possibility of a reversal back towards the 200-day moving average.

