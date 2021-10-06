DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: German Benchmark at 200-day

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
2021-10-06 02:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: RSI Buy Signal Takes Shape Ahead of NFP Report
2021-10-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Unravels Ahead of NFP Report Amid Rising US Yields
2021-10-06 15:00:00
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD At Risk of Being a Victim to BoE Rate Bets, Why is NZD Weak After RBNZ Hike?
2021-10-06 11:02:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
2021-10-06 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-05 18:25:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 continue to ping pong with yesterday's recovery cut down in the opening hour of trade. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses what's going on in the markets for Wednesday. https://t.co/3xy1QPt54z
  • Overnight, the RBNZ raised interest rates by 25bps to 0.75%, marking the first hike in 7-years. The Bank also signalled that further withdrawal of stimulus will be needed. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/H3vS0Ew55A https://t.co/R5SjGm3pwd
  • here we go, webinar starts now. topics: 1) $USD pressing the high, NFP on Friday - how to set up 2) Stonks grinding support 3) Bitcoin blowout, fresh five month highs starting right now - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/140187219
  • The ADP employment change data for September hit 568K, significantly exceeding forecasts. Leading up to the ADP announcement. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/rsuXDKNHEm https://t.co/rqpNLRWzgJ
  • Bitcoin, so clean off of the levels pulled back to support and then exploded higher, now at 5 month highs Gensler and Powell saying that they don't want to regulate a really bullish factor $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/S7qO61RuuK https://t.co/QPV42SEqKS
  • - BTC shoots higher on the Sep high break https://t.co/8MqhRaEYEx
  • Bitcoin spiking...3minute chart.#btc #bitcoin @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/5rTAczrDvm
  • Bitcoin $BTC now back to the levels seen on day that BTC officially became legal tender in El Salvador https://t.co/iaAVtZJTlP
  • $NZDUSD with one of those rate hike sell-offs https://t.co/zTC3hRHofk https://t.co/LsCHn8wOza
  • EU set to charge Apple (AAPL) with anti-competitive practices
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: German Benchmark at 200-day

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: German Benchmark at 200-day

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX trading around the 200-day, expect volatility
  • CAC holding up better, yet to break support from two weeks ago

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: German Benchmark at 200-day

The DAX is trading around the important 200-day moving average, a threshold that is widely watched by the market and as a result can induce a fair amount of volatility. Today we are seeing the index losing the threshold, but we will need to see how the rest of the day and days ahead unfold.

We may see a reversal that has price close back above it by the close of today, perhaps indicating that the slide is coming to an end, at least temporarily. It’s possible we lose the level but then turn right back around and rally above it within days or less. Things can get a little unpredictable around the 200-day.

A persistent amount of trading below the 200 and confluent price support from July and September would indicate that the DAX wants to continue lower. More broadly speaking, we could be amidst a larger topping sequence as the churn since April proves to be a distribution top.

It is too soon to confidently say we have seen a long-term top in stocks, but if again price action remains weak below support we could at least be in for more of a bumpy ride this month.

Advertisement

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC is off by a bit today and generally weak, but certainly not to the degree that its German counterpart is. The CAC has yet to break below the September low, and is still sitting a couple hundred points off its 200-day.

Should we see European stocks solidify, the CAC may outperform on the top-side as it demonstrates relative strength. Even though it would be premature to act on, one can make the case that the CAC is forming a bull-flag ever since topping in August. More on that later if it becomes relevant.

For now, watching how the larger DAX plays out and if support around 6389 can hold up. If neither can hold here, then the CAC may make a run towards the 200-day at 6258 and confluent price support at 6253.

CAC Daily Chart

cac daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NOK Levels to Watch
2021-10-06 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Highs, Lower Lows Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-05 20:10:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown– Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown– Loonie Levels
2021-10-05 18:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Nearing One-Year Channel Support
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Nearing One-Year Channel Support
2021-10-05 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
France 40
Bearish