DAX Near-term Technical Forecast at Important Test

The DAX is once again testing important trend support that arrives via the March 2020 trend-line. It is to be trusted until broken, with a break of 15621 confirming any breakdown that may develop. We also looked at the CAC, but has a little less clear of a picture other than it has been the weaker of the two major European indices.

DAX Daily Chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX