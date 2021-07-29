DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Trending Towards New Heights

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - US Data Will Decide the Next Move in EUR/USD
2021-07-29 12:00:00
EURUSD Slow Trigger Reversal and USDCAD Yet to Detonate After Fed, Before US GDP
2021-07-29 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Jumps After Oil and Gas Inventory Drop Saps Covid Fears
2021-07-29 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-28 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is Bitcoin Taking the Shine Away From Gold?
2021-07-29 11:05:00
Gold Price Outlook Shifts Rosy Post FOMC, XAU/USD Eyeing US GDP Data Next
2021-07-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Trending Towards New Heights

DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Trending Towards New Heights

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX held March trend-line and looking towards new highs
  • CAC is around new cycle highs, higher still looks in the cards
DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Trending Towards New Heights

The DAX hit the March trend-line not long ago and quickly rallied off it, putting the top-side back into focus. There lies ahead a test of record highs around the 15800 mark, but if the overall strength of the trend has anything to do with it, a breakout should come soon.

Even if a breakout doesn’t happen immediately, further digestion may do the market some good in having an even larger move to the top-side. Price may get wedge up between the record high and March trend-line that results in about two months-worth of consolidating. A breakout from a base of that size could send the DAX meaningfully higher towards 16k or better.

Tactically speaking, a breakout could offer up trend traders an opportunity for momentum to kick in. Further consolidation before that is seen as an even better opportunity. A pullback to the March trend-line would offer up perhaps the best risk/reward opportunity as a clear line-in-the-sand acts as a threshold to assess risk from.

The only scenario at this juncture that would seem to offer up a look for shorts, is if the March trend-line is broken with some force. Even then I could be tough because while the trend-line is broken it doesn’t mean the trend has yet to change. A lower high, lower low sequence would be needed at that point to bolster the outlook for shorts.

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC is back very near the 6687 cycle high. It’s been stronger than the DAX and this may continue to be the case. A consolidation or small pullback around the highs may offer up an opportunity for would-be longs to join the trend.

CAC Daily Chart

cac daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

