News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
2021-07-21 09:28:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI at Risk Amid Trendline Breakout, Rising Long Bets
2021-07-21 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
2021-07-20 20:35:00
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-21 08:30:00
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
2021-07-21 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen
2021-07-21 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout
2021-07-21 01:00:00
DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Uninspiring Bounce Thus Far

DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Uninspiring Bounce Thus Far

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX broke wedge formation, testing March trend-line
  • CAC bias looking lower yet after initial bounce
DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Weak Bounce So Far

The DAX recently declined from a wedge formation after an initial fake-out breakdown from the same pattern. The recent bout of weakness has brought into play the March 2020 trend-line, a threshold that is thus far holding but not in a highly meaningful manner.

The bounce the past couple of days has been unable to register much power and if this continues, given the DAX is sitting on a big line of support, then risk will very quickly rise towards seeing another round of selling. Weak reactions at key thresholds often indicate it will be broken.

In the event this the case, the next decent level of support shows up around the May low at 14816. From there should things deteriorate further we will have to start thinking about the rising 200-day MA at 14283.

But before thinking about a decline of that size, we must first continue to respect the March trend-line as support. From a tactical standpoint, even though buyers have yet to show up in earnest, support offers would-be longs an opportunity to enter with a line-in-the-sand from which to asses risk.

DAX Daily Chart

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC has undergone a bit of a larger bounce, but it doesn’t have support at its feet the same way that the DAX does. The downward trend off the highs remains intact and leaves room for further weakness.

It is unlikely a new low from Monday develops if the DAX holds the March 2020 trend-line, but if it does break down then the next level of support to watch clocks in at May low at 6150.

CAC Daily Chart

cac daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: The Sell-Off May Be Finished - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: The Sell-Off May Be Finished - Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-07-20 17:52:00
Bitcoin Outlook: The Crypto Shakeout– BTC/USD Searches for Support
Bitcoin Outlook: The Crypto Shakeout– BTC/USD Searches for Support
2021-07-20 17:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Delta Variant Infects Silver Charts - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Delta Variant Infects Silver Charts - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-07-20 15:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support
2021-07-20 14:00:00
