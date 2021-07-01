DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Toeing the Line

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Are in Control as Euro Looks Vulnerable
2021-07-01 09:30:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-07-01 06:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drop May Resume as ISM Data Beckons Fed Action
2021-07-01 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD
2021-07-01 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: New Highs as USD/JPY Breaks Key Resistance
2021-07-01 12:20:00
Dollar Ends Best Month in 5 Years, Pressure Builds Between ADP and NFPs
2021-07-01 03:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Oil Prices Rise as OPEC+ Reportedly Agree Lower Than Expected Output Increase

Real Time News
  • US crude oil is up 3.1 percent this morning as OPEC meeting draws. To see what kind of weight 75.75 holds as a technical level, you need to scale it up to a monthly chart. $CL_F with volume:
  • OPEC+ will convene today for the 181st OPEC meeting as well as the 18th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. Get your #crudeoil market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/RUlX8lxkmn https://t.co/6qf3u3raQY
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Prel (JUN) due at 13:20 GMT (15min) Previous: $-6.28B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • took a little bit of time but $USD touched that confluent resistance zone 23.6 of the 2020-2021 sell-off, also 23.6 of the Q1 rally, currently helping to set the high in $DXY #NFP on deck for tomorrow https://t.co/ZvRNkdPxci https://t.co/I519mET5AW
  • RT @Amena__Bakr: The opec meeting just ended and there were no discussions about easing the cuts #OOTT #opec
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (26/JUN) Actual: 364K Expected: 390K Previous: 415K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (JUN/26) Actual: 392.75K Previous: 398.75K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • 🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (19/JUN) Actual: 3469K Expected: 3382K Previous: 3413K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/CRkWvTd5Kg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.00%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DCXXyFbc6c
DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Toeing the Line

DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Toeing the Line

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX wedge shape-shifted, Jan t-line most important threshold to watch
  • CAC very near breaking down out of channel, below trend support
Advertisement

DAX & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Toeing the Line

The DAX is on the verge of rolling over from a ‘wedge-like’ formation that has done a little shape-shifting the past couple of weeks. The primary line to watch here is the January to current trend-line that makes up the underside of the would-be wedge formation.

So far it is holding, but given how price action is hugging it, likelihood of it breaking is increasing. The breaking of a trend-line doesn’t necessarily mean the trend is changing, but risk rises significantly that a decline of some magnitude is about to unfold.

To confirm a trend-line break, I would like to see a lower-low develop beneath 15309. At that juncture the March 2020 trend-line would become targeted as the next meaningful level of support. It currently resides just under the 15k mark.

If the trend-line continues to hold, then there isn’t good reason to be aggressively bearish, and in fact in keeping with the spirit of “support is support until it isn’t”, it keeps longs supported in-line with the overall trend.

DAX Daily Chart

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC is also barely hanging onto a level of support after making a minor lower-low. It has been the stronger of the two big European indices, but that could change here soon if trend support from late last year to early this year breaks. But before getting to that support is to be respected until broken. A bull-flag could be on the build that sends the CAC higher. Keep an eye on the DAX as well for further cues.

CAC Daily Chart

CAC daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Remain Divergent
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Remain Divergent
2021-06-30 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Slow and Steady Grind Higher, but Red Flag Appears
Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Slow and Steady Grind Higher, but Red Flag Appears
2021-06-29 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Critical Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-06-29 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
France 40
Mixed