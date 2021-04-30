News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-30 05:00:00
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Set for Success After Upbeat Tech Earnings
2021-04-29 20:35:00
Dow Jones, Volatility, Treasury ETF Fund Flows Post-FOMC
2021-04-29 20:00:00
News
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-04-29 18:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds
2021-04-30 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Maintaining Support, Trend

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Maintaining Support, Trend

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX stabilizing after some minor weakness, trend still intact
  • CAC acting better than the DAX, watch lower channel line for support
The DAX has recently taken a breather after acting as one of the stronger global indices, and though this the case it still looks generally healthy. As it stands the DAX is finding support around the 15071/85-area.

On the top-side there is a trend-line running over from January that has helped with keeping a floor in thus far, and on it a consolidation pattern is forming. Should we see on a closing daily basis, a drop through 15071, the late October trend-line runs higher in the 14900s. This would be an important line to hold to keep the DAX still postured bullishly.

Looking higher, the DAX needs to cross 15355 to get rolling higher and then cross over the 15501 level to break into new record territory.

DAX Daily Chart (holding slope as support)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC 40 continues to be the stronger of the two largest European indices, busting out to a new cycle high yesterday. There is a channel continuing to form that is being used as a guide for higher levels. The lower parallel is viewed as near-term important to keep things moving along. Looking higher, the next major level in focus is the 2000 record high at 6944. It will take a bit of a drive from here to get there, but if risk trends remain firm it may not be too far off.

CAC Daily Chart (channel remains in focus)

CAC daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

